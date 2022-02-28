DSC01901.jpg
Scenes from Norcross girls basketball versus Tift County in the 2nd round of the GHSA state playoff games Saturday, February 26, 2022. Norcross took the win 60-57. (Photo: Nicole Seitz)

Gwinnett's quarterfinal matchups in the state high school basketball playoffs:

Tuesday

6 p.m. — Grayson at Harrison girls

6 p.m. — Greater Atlanta Christian at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe girls

6 p.m. — Pebblebrook at Archer girls

7 p.m. — Berkmar at Grayson boys

7 p.m. — Norcross at Brookwood girls

7:30 p.m. — Norcross at North Gwinnett boys

Wednesday

6:30 p.m. — Hebron Christian at St. Francis girls

7 p.m. — Archer at Newton boys

7 p.m. — Buford at Carrollton boys

