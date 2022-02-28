urgent STATE BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: Gwinnett's Quarterfinals Schedule From Staff Reports Feb 28, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Scenes from Norcross girls basketball versus Tift County in the 2nd round of the GHSA state playoff games Saturday, February 26, 2022. Norcross took the win 60-57. (Photo: Nicole Seitz) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gwinnett's quarterfinal matchups in the state high school basketball playoffs:Tuesday6 p.m. — Grayson at Harrison girls 6 p.m. — Greater Atlanta Christian at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe girls6 p.m. — Pebblebrook at Archer girls7 p.m. — Berkmar at Grayson boys 7 p.m. — Norcross at Brookwood girls7:30 p.m. — Norcross at North Gwinnett boysWednesday6:30 p.m. — Hebron Christian at St. Francis girls7 p.m. — Archer at Newton boys7 p.m. — Buford at Carrollton boys Recommended for you +186 PHOTO: 'Gasoline Alley' movie premieres at Tift Theatre in South Georgia "Gasoline Alley," a movie produced by Fitzgerald-born Alexander Kane and shot almost entirely in Tift County, premiered at the Tift Theatre on Friday, February 25, 2022. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Tags Playoff Basketball Sport Game Archer Quarterfinal Buford Carrollton Girl More Sports Sports 