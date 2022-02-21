©Dale Zanine 2022_02_16 00915.jpg
Scenes and action from the Girls Region Final basketball game between Norcross and Archer Wednesday night at Discovery High School. Photo: Dale Zanine

Gwinnett's first-round matchups in the Georgia High School Association state basketball playoffs:

Tuesday, Feb. 22

5 p.m. — Denmark at Collins Hill girls

5 p.m. — Peachtree Ridge at South Forsyth girls

6 p.m. — Duluth at Cherokee girls

6 p.m. — Etowah at Archer girls

6 p.m. — McEachern at Grayson girls

6 p.m. — Osborne at Buford girls

6 p.m. — Parkview at Campbell girls

6 p.m. — White County at GAC girls

6:30 p.m. — East Coweta at Brookwood girls

6:30 p.m. — Etowah at Berkmar boys

6:30 p.m. — West Forsyth at Mountain View girls

7 p.m. — Darlington at Hebron girls

7 p.m. — North Gwinnett at North Forsyth girls

7:30 p.m. — Campbell at Grayson boys

7:30 p.m. — South Forsyth at North Gwinnett boys

Wednesday, Feb. 23

6 p.m. — East Forsyth at GAC boys

6 p.m. — Discovery at Woodstock girls

6 p.m. — North Forsyth at Collins Hill boys

6 p.m. — Pope at Buford boys

6 p.m. — Roswell at Norcross girls

6 p.m. — Wesleyan at Mount Paran girls

6:30 p.m. — Pope at Dacula girls

7 p.m. — Archer at Roswell boys

7 p.m. — Mill Creek at West Forsyth boys

7 p.m. — Mountain View at Denmark boys

7 p.m. — Osborne at Shiloh boys

7:30 p.m. — Cherokee at Norcross boys

7:30 p.m. — Darlington at Providence boys

7:30 p.m. — Hebron at North Cobb Christian boys

7:30 p.m. — Meadowcreek at Milton boys

7:30 p.m. — Parkview at Pebblebrook boys

7:30 p.m. — South Gwinnett at East Coweta boys

