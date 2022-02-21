urgent STATE BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: Gwinnett's First-Round Schedule From Staff Reports Feb 21, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Scenes and action from the Girls Region Final basketball game between Norcross and Archer Wednesday night at Discovery High School. Photo: Dale Zanine Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gwinnett's first-round matchups in the Georgia High School Association state basketball playoffs:Tuesday, Feb. 225 p.m. — Denmark at Collins Hill girls 5 p.m. — Peachtree Ridge at South Forsyth girls6 p.m. — Duluth at Cherokee girls6 p.m. — Etowah at Archer girls6 p.m. — McEachern at Grayson girls6 p.m. — Osborne at Buford girls6 p.m. — Parkview at Campbell girls6 p.m. — White County at GAC girls6:30 p.m. — East Coweta at Brookwood girls6:30 p.m. — Etowah at Berkmar boys6:30 p.m. — West Forsyth at Mountain View girls7 p.m. — Darlington at Hebron girls7 p.m. — North Gwinnett at North Forsyth girls7:30 p.m. — Campbell at Grayson boys7:30 p.m. — South Forsyth at North Gwinnett boysWednesday, Feb. 23 6 p.m. — East Forsyth at GAC boys6 p.m. — Discovery at Woodstock girls6 p.m. — North Forsyth at Collins Hill boys6 p.m. — Pope at Buford boys6 p.m. — Roswell at Norcross girls6 p.m. — Wesleyan at Mount Paran girls6:30 p.m. — Pope at Dacula girls7 p.m. — Archer at Roswell boys7 p.m. — Mill Creek at West Forsyth boys7 p.m. — Mountain View at Denmark boys7 p.m. — Osborne at Shiloh boys7:30 p.m. — Cherokee at Norcross boys7:30 p.m. — Darlington at Providence boys7:30 p.m. — Hebron at North Cobb Christian boys7:30 p.m. — Meadowcreek at Milton boys7:30 p.m. — Parkview at Pebblebrook boys7:30 p.m. — South Gwinnett at East Coweta boys Recommended for you +11 PHOTOS: Check out the burger restaurant and activity lawn planned for downtown Duluth Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports News Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox daily. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Playoff First Round Sport Worship Roswell Basketball North Girl Hebron Norcross More Sports Sports urgent Hebron Christian grad Malia Fisher earns third Conference USA Freshman of the Week award From Staff Reports 17 min ago 0 Sports urgent Mill Creek's Courtney McClure commits to Maryland From Staff Reports 21 min ago 0 Sports urgent Mountain View grad Kennedy Shropshire wins national title in college wrestling From Staff Reports 19 min ago 0 Sports urgent Duluth's Kendall Smiley commits to Alabama State From Staff Reports 23 min ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines Hebron Christian grad Malia Fisher earns third Conference USA Freshman of the Week award Mill Creek's Courtney McClure commits to Maryland Mountain View grad Kennedy Shropshire wins national title in college wrestling Duluth's Kendall Smiley commits to Alabama State {{title}} Latest Georgia is the #2 state most affected by e-commerce scams Georgia Gwinnett College offers new cybersecurity certificate View Point Health to offer free virtual support groups for those struggling with COVID-19 pandemic Gwinnett County Public Schools to host Virtual Certified Teacher Career Fair on Saturday Dr. Paul Farmer, global health giant, dies at 62 » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesHere's how a Brookwood High School T-shirt ended up in a Super Bowl commercialBuford man arrested in road rage incidentAfter 8 years, a retired Florida police captain is standing trial for killing a man in an argument about texting in a movie theaterGwinnett police looking for woman accused of jumping over counter, threatening clerk at bank in BufordParkview coaching legend Roy "Chief" Massey diesGwinnett's COVID-19 case numbers continue downward spiralGov. Brian Kemp makes Gwinnett's school board, county commission maps official, signs them into lawUGA journalism professor Valerie Boyd diesMarvel among Hollywood studios looking to Gwinnett Place Mall for filming spaceAs BA.2 subvariant of Omicron rises, lab studies point to signs of severity CollectionsON THE MARKET: The Dollar House — a 1910 craftsman-style home in Suwanee — is one of a kindWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Feb. 20, 2022PHOTOS: A look back at old businesses in Gwinnett County from the 1900s to the 1950sGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County —Feb. 18-20Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Feb. 13, 2022PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Feb. 14PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Feb. 21PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Feb. 14Every Tom Hanks movie ranked from worst to firstPHOTOS: Check out the burger restaurant and activity lawn planned for downtown Duluth CommentedLawrenceville Acting Police Chief Myron Walker admits to having affair 7 years ago, using resources of Gwinnett Sheriff's Office to facilitate it (6)Atlanta DA investigating Trump's election interference: 'We're not here playing a game' (5)DA for Atlanta area granted special grand jury to probe Trump's election interference (3)Less coal, more solar likely in next Georgia Power energy production plan (2)Bridge in Pittsburgh collapses hours before scheduled Biden visit to talk infrastructure (2)Four states set timelines for the end of school mask mandates (2)While awaiting updated CDC guidance, here's the data states are using to lift Covid-19 restrictions (2)Duluth police take out warrant for arrest of gun store owner who was shot during argument (2)Georgia House OKs Republican-backed Gwinnett County commission redistricting map (2)ABC News suspends 'The View' host Whoopi Goldberg (2) Featured Businesses Fox Theatre 660 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308 +1(404)881-2100 Website Events Fabric World Inc 1555 E Park Place Blvd, Stone Mountain, GA 30087 +1(770)413-7655 Dennison Hearing Solutions 3511 Braselton Hwy, Dacula, GA 30019 +1(770)209-2627 Website Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Are rising prices caused by record inflation affecting your daily spending habits? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Yes. I am eating out less and buying fewer items at the grocery store. No. I am still eating out and I still buy what I want to buy. It just costs more. Yes. I find myself bargain shopping more. No. Inflation is natural and I expected to pay more. I haven't really noticed a difference. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.