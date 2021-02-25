_NCC1095.JPG

Scenes from the North Gwinnett vs. Roswell Men's Basketball game at North Gwinnett High School, Wednesday, February 24, 2021. North took the win 53-50. (Photo: Nicole Seitz)

Gwinnett matchups in the second round of the state high school basketball playoffs:

Friday, Feb. 26

Class AAAAAAA girls

6 p.m. — Grayson at McEachern

6 p.m. — Norcross at Cherokee

6 p.m. — Parkview at Marietta

6 p.m. — South Forsyth at Collins Hill

6 p.m. — Woodstock at Archer

Class AAAAAAA boys

7:30 p.m. — Discovery at Collins Hill

Class AAAAAA girls

6 p.m. — Sprayberry at Buford

Class AAAAAA boys

7 p.m. — Buford at Chattahoochee

7:30 p.m. — Shiloh at Kell

Class AAA girls

6 p.m. — Gilmer at GAC

Class A Private girls

6 p.m. — Christian Heritage at Hebron

6 p.m. — Wesleyan at St. Francis

Saturday, Feb. 27

Class AAAAAAA boys

5 p.m. — Cherokee at Berkmar

5 p.m. — Norcross at North Gwinnett

6 p.m. — McEachern at Grayson

6 p.m. — Newnan at Parkview

7:30 p.m. — Archer at Milton

Class AAAAAAA girls

6 p.m. — Campbell at Brookwood

Class AAAAAA boys

6 p.m. — Wheeler at Lanier

Class AAA boys

6 p.m. — Lafayette at GAC

Class A Private boys

6 p.m. — Providence at Mount Pisgah

