Gwinnett matchups in the second round of the state high school basketball playoffs:
Friday, Feb. 26
Class AAAAAAA girls
6 p.m. — Grayson at McEachern
6 p.m. — Norcross at Cherokee
6 p.m. — Parkview at Marietta
6 p.m. — South Forsyth at Collins Hill
6 p.m. — Woodstock at Archer
Class AAAAAAA boys
7:30 p.m. — Discovery at Collins Hill
Class AAAAAA girls
6 p.m. — Sprayberry at Buford
Class AAAAAA boys
7 p.m. — Buford at Chattahoochee
7:30 p.m. — Shiloh at Kell
Class AAA girls
6 p.m. — Gilmer at GAC
Class A Private girls
6 p.m. — Christian Heritage at Hebron
6 p.m. — Wesleyan at St. Francis
Saturday, Feb. 27
Class AAAAAAA boys
5 p.m. — Cherokee at Berkmar
5 p.m. — Norcross at North Gwinnett
6 p.m. — McEachern at Grayson
6 p.m. — Newnan at Parkview
7:30 p.m. — Archer at Milton
Class AAAAAAA girls
6 p.m. — Campbell at Brookwood
Class AAAAAA boys
6 p.m. — Wheeler at Lanier
Class AAA boys
6 p.m. — Lafayette at GAC
Class A Private boys
6 p.m. — Providence at Mount Pisgah
