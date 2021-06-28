The Stanford University football program landed a commitment Monday from Buford quarterback Ashton Daniels.
The rising senior chose the California school over a list of close to 20 offers. He joins a program that just graduated a Gwinnett quarterback, former Greater Atlanta Christian star and 2021 NFL Draft pick Davis Mills.
Daniels has helped the Wolves to back-to-back state championships, leading game-tying drives to force overtime in the final minute of the past two state title games. He completed 49 of 76 passes for 670 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior while sharing quarterback duties with Dylan Wittke.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder also is key player for Buford’s state semifinal lacrosse team. His father is former Georgia and NFL wide receiver Juan Daniels.
