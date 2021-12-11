ATLANTA — The New York Yankees may have their Mr. October, but Gwinnett County's most recent high school football dynasty has its own Mr. December.
For the third straight season, Ashton Daniels came up huge for Buford in a state championship game at just the right time.
Of course, there were a few differences in the way the three-star Stanford commit keyed the No. 1 state-ranked Wolves' Friday night's 21-20 victory over third-ranked Langston Hughes in the Class AAAAAA title game at Georgia State's Center Parc Stadium from the previous two seasons.
However, the similarities were beyond serendipitous, instead reaching towards the borderline eerie.
For the third straight year, Daniels threw a touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter with Buford (14-1) trailing.
And for the third straight year, his TD toss went to the north end zone, eventually leading to three straight state titles for the Wolves, upping the program's all-time total to 14.
“It really is freaky,” said Daniels, who finished Friday night's game 14 of 20 with an interception for 179 yards and a TD through the air. “I just know that our guys put in the work every single day to come in and win a state championship like this. So I never doubted my guys.”
This time, it was Tobi Olawole who was on the receiving end of a 34-yard scoring strike from Daniels that gave Buford its first lead of the game late in the fourth quarter.
But as mentioned, there were some critical differences this time.
His 16-yard toss to Isaiah Bond with 46 seconds left in last year's game against Lee County and a 22-yard TD pass to Jamarius Isaac with 27 seconds left two years ago against Warner Robins only tied those games and forced overtime, where Buford ultimately prevailed.
In Friday's game, the Daniels-to-Olawole hookup proved to be the game-winner after Alejandro Mata booted the point after.
But there were no guarantees after this one came with a full 2:55 still remaining, leaving a Langston Hughes (13-2) attack that had put up 290 yards of total offense — including 166 and two TDs from Georgia Tech-bound running back Antonio Martin — plenty of time to answer.
Perhaps, too much time.
“A little bit. We thought so,” admitted Buford coach Bryant Appling. “But we knew we could stop the pass. It was the running game (we were worried about), and we thought the (clock) was going to run out. I felt like we had them.”
Still, the Wolves weren't safe, as a big 17-yard scramble by Hughes quarterback Prentiss Noland, a 21-yard completion from Noland to Jalanie Thurman and two pass interference penalties gave the Panthers a chance inside the red zone at the Buford 18 with three seconds remaining.
It wasn't until a 35-yard field goal attempt fell short as time expired that Appling, Daniels and the Wolves could exhale and celebrate their three-peat.
While he needed help from his defense and special teams in overtime during the previous two successes in the clutch, Mr. December needed a little more this time around.
But as with 2019 and 2020, he was never worried that they would come through.
“Like I said, I trusted my defense,” Daniels said. “They've come up in big-time situations all year, and I knew it was going to be very hard for (Hughes) to go down and score with as much pressure as there was.”
Daniels knows all about coming through under pressure, something Appling admits he's going to miss very much after his Mr. December heads off to the Pac-12 next year, as well as the rest of the class of 2022.
“I wish he had a redshirt year,” joked Appling about Daniels. “I don't have him for next year, but I wish I did. He's brought us back three times in a row. Regardless of what stories many of my coaches wrote, these seniors are part of it. Ashton is on the stage (Friday) night, but all these seniors — a lot of them played as sophomores and juniors. They deserve all the credit right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.