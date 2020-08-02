The St. Louis Cardinals received multiple new positive COVID-19 tests among staff members from Saturday’s testing, sources told ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
The club’s Sunday tests are being fast-tracked, according to Passan’s report. The Cardinals had one player and three staff members test positive Saturday, team president John Mozeliak told reporters in a video call.
The Cardinals have been isolated from each other since arriving in Milwaukee for a three-game series that was postponed because of the test results. Their upcoming four-game series with the Tigers was scheduled to be in St. Louis and Detroit, but not all four games are scheduled for Detroit with a doubleheader Wednesday, Passan reported.
The extra day off Monday is designed for the Cardinals to test more and to make sure the coronavirus spread has stopped.
