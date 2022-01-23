Sprite has partnered with chart-topping Atlanta rapper Latto and the Atlanta Hawks to launch a series of immersive, high-tech experiences this winter for sports fans, entertainment lovers and tech junkies both in and outside of the arena.
Amplifying the high-tech theme of the partnership, Atlanta rapper sensation Latto will be virtually transported to the Atlanta Hawks game at the award-winning State Farm Arena on Friday, Jan. 28 via an immersive video experience produced with the help of volumetric scanning — a cutting-edge technology that creates digital clones of real people. The experience will culminate in a grand finale surprise for all fans in attendance at the game.
“We are thrilled to team up with Sprite to engage all Hawks’ fans in attendance for an immersive virtual performance at Friday night’s game,” said Hawks’ EVP and Chief Revenue Officer Andrew Saltzman. “As we continue to find innovative ways to enhance our in-game fan experience at State Farm Arena, we believe this night will be memorable for all.”
Consumers will also have the ability to access Latto’s virtual performance through augmented reality by scanning Sprite products in metro Atlanta. In other words, Latto can be transported to consumers’ desks, kitchen tables, living rooms, or wherever they prefer beginning Jan. 31. In addition, as of Dec. 1, 2021, any Sprite product purchased in metro Atlanta can be scanned via mobile device at www.sprite.com/hawks to automatically unlock special prizes, including an exclusive meet-and-greet with Latto and tickets to the Jan. 28 Atlanta Hawks game. Other prizes include jerseys and basketballs signed by fan-favorite Hawks players.
Appropriately featuring this Atlanta-raised, BET Hip Hop Award-nominated artist, the Jan. 28 game is also one of the Atlanta Hawks’ twelve popular “Forever 404” nights, which are dedicated to paying homage to Atlanta’s unique culture – past, present and future.
“As an Atlanta Hawks fan, it is a huge honor for me to support my team and my city during the next ‘Forever 404’ night, said Latto. “We have created an unforgettable experience for fans by using innovative technology that is, without a doubt, the future of entertainment.”
In partnership with Sprite, Atlanta agency You Are Here (YAH) produced the unique tech components behind this campaign by teaming up with Georgia State University’s Creative Media Industries Institute (CMII), which builds connections between creative students and the entertainment and information industries. Fans can even watch a bonus video that captures Latto’s volumetric scans, available the day after the game.
“We have seen firsthand how uniting sports and entertainment engages people through shared passions,” says Ryan Duffy, President, Creative & Strategy, YAH. “Augmented reality is one of the most valuable and exciting tech trends right now – and for good reason. We’re excited to marry our commitment to our clients with ground-breaking technology.”
“This unique fusion of sports, entertainment and technology is truly a reflection of and tribute to our great city of Atlanta,” Duffy continues. “This ‘Forever 404’ night is particularly special, and it has all come together thanks to the generous support from Sprite.”
