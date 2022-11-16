Sports Turf Company, a specialty sports construction and surfacing company, recently completed the final seven Gwinnett County Public Schools’ stadium field and track renovations.
The final stage of the four-part project completed the company’s 14-school transition from natural grass to an artificial playing surface at all GCPS stadium fields.
The latest seven renovations were at Berkmar, Discovery, Grayson, Lanier, Parkview, Peachtree Ridge and Seckinger.
“Sports Turf Company has helped us set the bar for top-of-the-line athletic facilities by providing our coaches and student athletes with industry-leading surfaces to propel our athletic programs forward,” GCPS athletic director Ed Shaddix said. “We are thrilled that students throughout the county truly have the latest and greatest athletic facilities.”
In 2019, Sports Turf Company renovated both South Gwinnett and Duluth’s artificial turf fields. In 2020, Sports Turf Company completed the renovations of both Dacula and Mill Creek’s artificial turf fields. Last year, Sports Turf Company completed the field and track renovations at North Gwinnett, Archer and Mountain View.
“We’re honored to provide Gwinnett County Schools with safer, more durable and higher performing athletic facilities,” Sports Turf Company president Todd Wiggins said. “Gwinnett County Schools have set a new standard in the Southeast by providing their student athletes with the best artificial turf systems and synthetic track surfacing, and our team is thrilled to be a part of it.”
Sports Turf Company renovated all seven high schools’ existing natural grass fields into artificial turf that surpasses other systems in safety, durability and performance. The 10-year warranty artificial fields feature AstroTurf’s RootZone 3D3 Decade turf system, Brock SP Series shock pad and BrockFILL organic infill. AstroTurf’s RootZone 3D3 Decade combines slit film and monofilament fibers with a RootZone layer of texturized fibers for optimum durability and better shock absorbency. The Brock shock pad
technology is precisely engineered to optimize safety for athletes during impacts to the surface. BrockFILL is a highly engineered wood particle infill specifically designed to improve traction and reduce artificial turf heat. BrockFILL is the latest alternative infill and is sustainably grown and harvested in Georgia.
In addition, Grayson, Peachtree Ridge, Berkmar, Seckinger, and Lanier received new Rekortan B synthetic track surfacing to their eight-lane tracks. Discovery and Parkview received new Rekortan B synthetic track surfacing to field events only. Rekortan B, the single-layer 13-millimeter paved-in-place track system, is a durable and economical surface.
Sports Turf specializes in the construction and installation of sports surfaces, including natural grass and artificial turf fields, tennis courts and track surfaces. In addition, Sports Turf Company serves as a consultant and owners’ advocate through the entire process of selecting the best facility solutions and surfaces to meet owners’ specific needs.
