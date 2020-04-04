April 4 has become an established tradition — 404 Day — to bring Atlanta’s pro sports teams together to celebrate Atlanta’s original and widely-known area code of 404.
This year, in this time of uncertainty and anxiety for many, Atlanta’s teams have come together in a unified message of staying safe during the coronavirus pandemic and doing what is needed now so we can get through and overcome this challenge and reconvene to cheer on our teams when possible.
Here is a 404 Day video message from players representing the Atlanta Braves, the Atlanta Dream, the Atlanta Falcons, the Atlanta Hawks and Atlanta United.
