Wake Forest lands North’s Walton
North Gwinnett junior Tyler Walton committed to the Wake Forest football program on Sunday.
The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder, a tight end and defensive end, also plays basketball for the Bulldogs. He earned second-team all-county honors in football last season.
DenBrok headed to UGA
North Gwinnett junior Tristan DenBrok has committed to the University of Georgia men’s swimming and diving program.
DenBrok won state and county titles in the 200 and 500 freestyle this past season, earning Daily Post Boys Swimmer of the Year honors.
Grayson honors three baseball signees
Grayson honored three seniors who will play college baseball with a signing celebration on Monday.
The Rams’ signees are Blair Barnes to Oglethorpe University, Kameron Byrd to Mississippi Valley State University and De’Yon Cannon to East Tennessee State University.
Peek to play for Mercer
Buford senior Davis Peek committed recently to the Mercer University men’s lacrosse program.
Peek, a two-time Daily Post Super Six selection, was a first-team all-state selection and was the Gwinnett defensive player of the year in 2021. He also is a three-year starter for the Wolves’ three-time state champion football team.
Rideout to play for USC-Aiken
Berkmar senior Jameel Rideout made a recent commitment to the University of South Carolina-Aiken men’s basketball program.
Rideout earned all-county honors last season after helping the Patriots to their second straight state runner-up finish.
Harrison commits to TCC
Archer senior Damoni Harrison committed Friday to the Tallahassee Community College (Fla.) men’s basketball program.
Harrison was an all-county selection last season after helping the Tigers to the state playoffs.
Jarrell commits to Purdue
Peachtree Ridge junior Jaylah Jarrell committed Saturday to the Purdue University fastpitch softball program.
Jarrell is an all-county player for the Lions who is a prospect as an infielder and an outfielder.
Allard, Grosvenor sign with colleges
North Gwinnett seniors Thomas Allard and Amaru Grosvenor signed with college basketball programs last week.
Allard signed with Lincoln Memorial University (Tenn.) and Grosvenor signed with Brevard College (N.C.) after helping the Bulldogs to the state playoffs and the Region 8-AAAAAAA title last season.
Muller chooses Coastal Georgia
Collins Hill senior A.J. Muller committed Friday to the College of Coastal Georgia men’s basketball program.
The 6-foot combo guard made the All-Region 8-AAAAAAA Defensive Team last season.
Reinhardt lands flag football players
The Reinhardt University girls flag football program has earned commitments from two Gwinnett seniors for the 2022-23 school year.
Shiloh’s Tatianna Allicock and Grayson’s Ashlyn McKinley both committed to the NAIA program.
McArthur picks Lenoir-Rhyne
Collins Hill senior Kaden McArthur committed recently to the Lenoir-Rhyne University (N.C.) men’s basketball program.
McArthur earned earned all-region honors last season for the Eagles’ state playoff team.
Torres commits to Rhodes
Mill Creek senior Jonathan Torres committed Monday to the Rhodes College (Tenn.) football program.
Torres is a 5-foot-9, 175-pound defensive back who helped the Hawks to the Class AAAAAAA quarterfinals last season. He also is a sprinter on Mill Creek’s track and field team and maintains a 3.83 GPA.
Henry commits to Lenoir-Rhyne
Grayson senior Sariya Henry committed recently to the Lenoir-Rhyne University (N.C.) women’s basketball program.
Henry, a 6-foot wing, led the Rams to a 22-6 record and the state playoffs last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.