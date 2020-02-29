COLUMBUS – The Georgia Gwinnett College softball team’s offense erupted for a season-high 14 runs to gain a split of two games Saturday in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s Leadoff Classic in Columbus.
The scoring outburst gave the Grizzlies a 14-4 five-inning victory against Thomas University – the team’s first victory in the weekend tournament. Earlier, GGC (8-6) dropped a 4-1 decision to No. 14-ranked Truett-McConnell University.
Four consecutive hits with two outs jumpstarted GGC’s offense against Thomas, accounting for six runs in the opening inning. A triple from sophomore Sydney Pelaez started the rally by bringing home sophomore Lea McFadden. Junior Piper Wagner followed with a RBI double to give GGC a 2-0 lead. Back-to-back base hits from seniors Sydney Willhite and RaeQuinn Rossetti continued the big inning. They both scored on a two-run double from freshman Kendall Baer.
Pelaez would hit a pair of home runs, connecting on a three-run blast in the second inning. She added a two-run homer one inning later.
Rossetti collected two hits and scored two runs. Wagner also added two hits and scored twice. Senior Anya Vandersip, freshman Josie Haulk and McFadden also recorded two hits in the victory.
Earlier in the day, Truett-McConnell scored three runs in the first inning and added a solo home run to race out to a 4-0 lead by the second inning.
Junior Holly Janco hit a RBI single in the fifth inning to provide the only scoring the Grizzlies.
