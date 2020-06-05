NASCAR is coming to the Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, but that is not the only exciting thing happening at the track on Sunday.
The AMS Winners Grandstand will now be known as Johnson Grandstand to honor the soon-to-be retired, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Jimmie Johnson. The driver expressed his excitement about joining the likes of his fellow seven-time champions Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt with his name etched in history at AMS.
“It means a ton to me to have my name be on the grandstand here at the speedway alongside all the other greats,” Johnson said Friday during a Zoom press conference.
Johnson announced in November of last year that the 2020 season would be his last as a full-time competitor after 30 years of racing. On the Kelly Clarkson show in March, he cited the reason as “looking for balance” and realizing that he was chasing an eighth championship and not enjoying the journey.
His 21st NASCAR season is not what he or anyone else expected it to be. The COVID-19 pandemic put all sports on pause back in March. NASCAR was the first sport to return on May 17 with seven races in an 11-day span.
“I am just happy to be back to the track and my headspace has gotten back to some normalcy and back to racing,” said Johnson, whose five straight NASCAR Cup Series championships from 2006-10 may be the most impressive feat of his driving career.
He also mentioned that he has enjoyed the schedule change of racing twice a week. Now he focuses less on his corporate obligations and dedicates his time to the part of his job that he loves the most — racing.
While there will be no fans in Johnson Grandstand to help him celebrate the milestone, Johnson has been awarded the special honor of giving the command to start the engines on Sunday, making the moment even more special.
"It takes a great driver to succeed at our track and an even greater one to win a championship, but only the greatest can win seven titles and Jimmie Johnson is undoubtedly one of the greatest,” AMS executive vice president and general manager Brandon Hutchinson said in a press release.
This weekend Johnson will seek his first victory of the season and his sixth career win at AMS. The race will be aired on Fox Sports on June 7 at 3 p.m.
