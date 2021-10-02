Special teams play keys second-half surge as Mill Creek tops North Gwinnett

HOSCHTON — It began with a punt.
Mill Creek’s Jacob Ulrich pinned North Gwinnett, leading by a point at the time, on the 1-yard line with a punt less than three minutes into the third quarter. Two plays later, teammate Jamal Anderson tackled North Gwinnett quarterback Ethan Washington for safety and the Hawks never trailed again.
Ulrich’s punt was the first of three decisive special teams plays in the third quarter Friday night that helped Mill Creek seize control in a 36-17 victory over North on Homecoming. The Hawks (6-0) had lost 13 of 15 all-time meetings with North entering Friday night, but a 23-point third quarter was too much for the visiting Bulldogs (3-4).
After Anderson’s safety, Mill Creek blocked a field goal to set up a score and Caleb Downs returned a kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown, more than erasing a 14-13 halftime deficit. The kickoff return was sweet for Downs, the target of chants from the North student section because his older brother Josh (now a wide receiver at North Carolina) played for the Bulldogs.
“It’s the first time (beating North) for me,” said Downs, one of the nation’s top juniors. “It’s a long history for me since my brother was there and he beat me (two years ago). Last year, we came out and we weren’t ready to play (against North). This year we got into adversity in the first half. We underestimated them in the first half. We came to play in the second half and showed them what was happening. I’m just glad we came out with a W.”
Mill Creek squandered great field position after Anderson’s safety, turning the ball over on the next play when North’s Grant Godfrey recovered a backward pass. The Bulldogs reached the Hawks’ 9-yard line, but had to settle for a 34-yard field goal that Mill Creek blocked and Jayvon Henderson returned 84 yards for an apparent TD.
But an inadvertent whistle from an official stopped the play just as Henderson sprinted into the open field.
After being robbed of seven points, Mill Creek’s offense drove it 80 yards for a 22-14 lead on a 30-yard TD pass from Hayden Clark to Donovan Journey. Clark, who threw for 279 yards and two scores, opened the drive with a 27-yard completion to Makhail Wood and also had a big 20-yard completion to Tye Green on a third-down play.
North’s Marcus McFarlane (103 rushing yards) then ripped off a 66-yard run — Henderson tracked him down to save a TD — that set up a 32-yard Daniel Smith field goal to get the Bulldogs back within 22-17. The momentum was squashed on the ensuing kickoff, which Downs returned for a score and a 29-17 lead.
“A lot of people put special teams to the side and we don’t here at Mill Creek,” Mill Creek head coach Josh Lovelady said. “Coach (Jed) Hodges and our staff do a great job with the scheme and the kids are buying in. It’s not just another play. And it’s different levels of kids unselfishly blocking. It was huge tonight.”
North squibbed kickoffs much of the night to avoid Downs after he returned the game’s opening kickoff 30 yards.
“I pray to God every game that the other team gives me a chance to make plays,” Downs said. “Our special teams coach says, ‘Be special if they give you a chance.’ So every time I touch it I try to make a play with it.”
After the Hawks’ defense forced a quick three-and-out, Journey stretched the lead to 36-17 with a 51-yard TD run with 1:36 left in the third quarter. The Mill Creek running back had a big night with 13 rushes for 76 yards and nine catches for 138 yards.
“I give it all to my linemen and my quarterback Hayden,” Journey said. “I couldn’t do it without them.”
The Hawks dominated the first quarter, but had little to show for it. North stuffed them three times from the 1-yard line on the game’s opening drive, forcing a 17-yard field goal from Trace Butcher. Butcher missed a 30-yarder on the next possesion before making a 26-yarder late in the opening quarter for a 6-0 lead.
McFarlane broke loose for a 32-yard TD run early in the second quarter to give North a 7-6 lead. The Bulldogs’ Jordan Buchanan intercepted a tipped pass at the Mill Creek 11-yard line with 1:09 left before halftime and North scored on the next play, a 14-yard TD pass from Washington to Marek Briley.
North tried to squib the ensuing kickoff, but it went directly to Mill Creek’s Karsen Lindo, just 10 yards from the kick. He took it back to the North 43, and that special teams play led to a 32-yard TD pass from Clark to Green just 34 seconds before halftime.
“I’m proud of the resiliency our kids showed because we made some mistakes,” Lovelady said. “Some of them were self-inflicted and some were because North was a good team. We felt like we left some things in the first half. We didnt’ control some things that were controllables. We knew certain things would happen and we didn’t execute. We cleaned it up in the second half and the kids executed.”
The result was the first varsity football win over North for the current Mill Creek players. The Hawks only previous wins in the series came in 2015 and 2016.
“Beating North is a huge thing for us,” Journey said. “It’s a big win for us. Hopefully, we can keep it going.”
Mill Creek is off next week after two big wins in a row over defending state champion Grayson and longtime nemesis North.
“No. 1, I’m glad we have a break because those were two physical games back to back weeks against two teams that pride themselves on being physical,” Lovelady said. “I’m just elated. That’s two marquee programs that we went toe to toe with and we were able to pull out a win.”
MILL CREEK 36, NORTH GWINNETT 17
North Gwinnett 0 14 3 0 — 17
Mill Creek 6 7 23 0 — 36
FIRST QUARTER
Mill Creek: Trace Butcher 17 FG, 7:50
Mill Creek: Butcher 26 FG, :33
SECOND QUARTER
North: Marcus McFarlane 32 run (Daniel Smith kick) 11:03
North: Marek Briley 11 pass from Ethan Washington (Smith kick) 1:03
Mill Creek: Tye Green 32 pass from Hayden Clark (Butcher kick) :3
THIRD QUARTER
Mill Creek: Safety, Jamal Anderson tackle in end zone, 8:44
Mill Creek: Donovan Journey 30 pass from Clark (Butcher kick) 5:25
North: Smith 32 FG, 3:40
Mill Creek: Caleb Downs 87 kickoff return (Butcher kick) 3:26
Mill Creek: Journey 51 run (Butcher kick) 1:36
FOURTH QUARTER
None
NG MC
First downs 15 16
Rushes-yards 28-150 32-104
Passing yards 157 279
Comp-Att-INT 14-32-0 16-37-1
Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 4-35 6-32
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — North: McFarlane 15-103; Washington 10-42; Cade Funderburk 1-8; Christian Smith 1-3; Team 1-(minus-6). Mill Creek: Journey 13-76; Joseph Robinson 6-19; Zekai Wimby 2-11; Downs 1-1; Clark 8-0; Team 2-(minus-3).
PASSING — North: Washington 14-32-0, 157. Mill Creek: Clark 16-37-1, 279.
RECEIVING — North: Briley 6-83; Funderburk 5-43; Hayden Morton 2-18; Dylan Gary 1-13. Mill Creek: Journey 9-138; Green 2-52; Makhail Wood 2-36; Brendan Jenkins 1-28; Downs 1-14; Robinson 1-11.
