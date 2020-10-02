PEACHTREE CORNERS — Special teams were not special for Wesleyan's football team in its matchup with Prince Avenue Christian on Friday night.
The Wolves gave up a kickoff return for a touchdown, had a punt blocked for another touchdown, missed an extra point, failed to recover the ball on a pooch kickoff and missed a field goal as the Wolverines defeated Wesleyan 52-26 Friday night.
“I’m disappointed that we gave them 26 to 27 points by my count in special teams,” Wesleyan coach Franklin Pridgen said. “We did some good things on offense and on defense. But the special teams will be a point of emphasis during our bye week. Prince Avenue is a well coached team with the best quarterback in the state. We have another tough one with Athens Academy, which I believe is No. 2-ranked, Prince Avenue was three, so we need to get better.”
The night started well for Wesleyan (4-1). The Wolves stopped Prince Avenue on a fourth-and-two from its own 38. Taking over and moving closer, Griffin Caldwell bounced off would-be tacklers and carried 19 yards for a touchdown midway through the opening quarter.
The lead lasted 23 seconds as the Wolverines’ Landon Owens took the kickoff and raced 96 yards for a score. The extra point knotted the score at 7.
Wesleyan responded quickly. Caldwell gained 18 yards on a pair of runs which put the ball on their own 46. Wolves quarterback Ryan Rose then hit William Bruehl with a wide receiver hitch pattern and Bruehl outraced the defenders to the end zone for the score. Brooks Sturgeon’s extra point pushed the Wesleyan advantage to 14-7 with 6:14 left in the quarter.
Prince Avenue had no trouble responding as they made quick work of the defense and Brock Vandagriff scored on a one yard keeper with the point after once again bringing the teams even.
Wesleyan’s next drive failed to yield a first down and Sturgeon dropped back in punt formation. The Wolverines' Bailey Stockton raced in, untouched, from the edge and blocked the punt with the carom taking the ball into the end zone, where Stockton was able to pounce on the ball for the touchdown. The first quarter ended with the visitors holding a 21-14 lead.
Wesleyan then responded with a nine-play, 75-yard drive that ate up nearly five minutes. Caldwell punched the ball in for the score. However the kick failed and the Wolves trailed 21-20.
Vandagriff, a UGA commit then aired it out, finding Logan Johnson on a 42-yard reception down the middle of the field. Four plays later, Owens scored from eight yards out and Prince Avenue increased its lead to eight.
The next Wesleyan drive ended in bizarre circumstances. After driving to the Prince Avenue 1, Rose attempted to score on the sneak with Caldwell pushing him in the back from behind. Appearing to break the plane of the end zone, neither official signaled a touchdown and in the scrum the ball came free. The officials ruled a fumble with Prince Avenue being given possession of the ball.
From his own one, with just over two minutes left until halftime, Vandagriff was able to drive the ball to the Wesleyan 16, where Franklin connected on a 33-yard field goal as the half expired.
Vandagriff ended the first half 10-for-18 passing for 201 yards. Johnson was the Wolverines' most productive receiver, gathering in four passes for 132 yards. Rose led Wesleyan with a perfect 6-of-6 in the air for 159 yards. Caldwell racked up 56 yards on 15 carries.
Wesleyan’s hopes faded on the opening kickoff of the second half. The Wolves’ return team failed to field a pooch kick and the Wolverines recovered on the 26. Three plays later, Vandagriff carried in on the read-option from the seven for the score.
A special teams highlight for Wesleyan occurred on the next set of downs. Stopped and facing a fourth-and-two, up back Jackson Turner took the direct snap and rushed for 20 yards and the first down. Buoyed by the success, the Wolves were able to cash in as Caldwell scored his third touchdown of the night, plunging in from two yards out. The two-point conversion failed leaving the Wolves behind 38-26 midway through the quarter.
The Wolverines moved back into Wesleyan territory but faced a fourth-and-eight on the Wolves’ 25. With the receivers covered, Vandagriff carried for nine yards and the first down. Two plays later the senior quarterback carried in from the two to increase the Prince Avenue lead to 19. Early in the fourth quarter, Vandagriff scored his fourth rushing touchdown.
Prince Avenue 21 10 14 7 – 52
Wesleyan 14 6 6 0 – 26
First Quarter
Wesleyan: Griffin Caldwell 19 run (Brooks Sturgeon kick) 7:53
Prince Avenue: Landon Owens 96 kick return ( Bryson Franklin kick) 7:30
Wesleyan: William Bruehl 54 pass from Ryan Rose (Sturgeon kick) 6:14
Prince Avenue: Brock Vandagriff 1 run ( Franklin kick) 3:52
Prince Avenue: Bailey Stockton recover blocked punt in end zone (Franklin kick) 1:35
Second Quarter
Wesleyan: Caldwell 1 run (kick failed) 8:54
Prince Avenue: Owens 8 run (Franklin kick) 5:56
Prince Avenue: Franklin 33 kick 0:00
Third Quarter
Prince Avenue: Vandagriff 7 run (Franklin kick) 11:19
Wesleyan: Caldwell 2 run (run failed) 7:23
Prince Avenue: Vandagriff 2 run (Franklin kick) 3:18
Fourth Quarter
Prince Avenue: Vandagriff 5 run (Franklin kick) 9:17
