With the COVID-19 protocols instituted at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center, athletes in the Gwinnett County Swim League Championships competed with no spectators this past weekend. The stands, typically filled with screaming parents, were empty outside of swimmers waiting there between races.
Parents had to drop kids off at the gate with their coaches, not a big deal for the 15- to 18-year-old group. For the 8-and-under swimmers arriving at the spacious college pool? It could be a bit intimidating.
The situation didn’t stop the meet’s youngest swimmers from performing well at the county meet, and none had more success with the 8-and-unders than Spalding Corners.
“We had 25 of them that (qualified for county),” Spalding Corners co-head coach Kailyn Dunn said of the large 8-and-under group. “It was like herding little ducklings all around with only two people (coaching) on deck. But it was amazing to watch the number of them swimming. I don’t think we went more than two heats without one of them swimming.”
A dominant showing by those 8-and-under swimmers was only the beginning for Spalding Corners, which racked up points across all age groups to win the GCSL championship for the second straight year. The club won the league title for the first time in 2019, then COVID wiped out the 2020 season.
The Sharks returned this summer and finished with 3,783.5 points to finish ahead of the Thunderbolts, the only other team to top the 3,000-point mark with 3,466.5. Lansmoore (2,809.5), Flowers Crossing (2,653) and Rivermoore (2,532) rounded out the top five in the popular summer league featuring neighborhood-based swim teams.
“I’ll be honest, we’ve got the same group of kids, pretty much every kid was returning (from the last county championship team), but nothing is guaranteed this year,” Spalding Corners co-head coach Willie Hildebrand said.
The champions defended their title by an even larger margin over the field than they did in 2019, thanks in part to four county championship relay teams. They won two relays during the 2019 county meet.
Four individual swimmers finished in the top-five scorers in their age group with Lilah Collins (fifth in 11- and 12-year-old girls with 96 points) being joined by three young swimmers — Quinn McCoy (fourth in 6-and-under girls with 52 points), McConnell Gorman (fourth in 7-8 girls with 93) and Stephen Hancharik (fourth in 7-8 boys with 91).
One of the victorious relays was the girls 200 free in the 15-18 division with the foursome of Melody Giberson (who swam for Duluth), Caroline Lantis (Norcross), Amber Mathis (Wesleyan) and Amelia Hildebrand (Duluth).
“Two years ago, it was our little ones that carried the (scoring) load,” Willie Hildebrand said. “This year it was balanced all over.”
Spalding Corners’ back-to-back championships are particularly special for the two head coaches, both sixth-grade social studies teachers at Duluth Middle School. Hildebrand, in his 17th season with the team, remembers finishing at the bottom of the county standings when he first began as coach. Dunn is in her 13th season with the team, dating back to when she was a swimmer with the Sharks from 2008-13. Their coaching staff includes Lantis, Bailey Lesko and Katie Knoedler, and the team also is supported by GCSL council representatives Caroline Kelly and Melia Lesko, who are retiring from the job after this summer.
The returning Sharks will have an eye on a three-peat next summer.
“We’ll savor this one first,” Hildebrand said. “No doubt we’re going to be up there next year, but you have the Thunderbolts, Lansmoore, Wild Timber, Chateau Elan, Flowers Crossing, so many good teams. We’re all about the same size, the same number of swimmers. The reason I give us credit is we have a huge parent base here. And something Kailyn and I brag about, these are homegrown kids. They grew up with us. We don’t have year-rounders we start plucking (from other neighborhoods). This a tight-knit community. The meet was fun. I’m glad the swim board put together the season.
“It was tough doing virtual meets (during the regular season, with teams swimming at only their home pool with no in-person opposition), but to have a county meet and actual competition was huge. I said this two years ago, but I’m so thankful for our parents and our kids. They’re why we come back every year and why we don’t take summer breaks. They make it fun for us.”
The meet saw six county records broken — five individual marks and one relay.
In the 15- to 18-year-old division, Cedar Creek toppled the boys 200-yard medley relay record in 1 minute, 33.22 seconds with the foursome of Matt Scalzi, Nate Stoffle, Chris Scalzi and Brett Reason. The previous record in that event was set in 2013. Stoffle also took down an individual county record with a time of 49.92 in the 100 individual medley (the old mark was set in 2018).
Preston Lin of Chateau Elan broke the boys 15-18 record in the 50 breast with a time of 25.68, taking down a record from 2017.
In the 13-14 division, Flowers Crossing’s Hailey Dopson lowered the Gwinnett record in the girls 50 back to 26.87 (the previous record was set in 2018), while Evergreen Lakes’ Baylor Stanton broke the boys 100 IM record with a swim of 53.50 (the previous record was set in 2017).
Rivermoore’s Carson Waters established a new county record in the boys 11-12 division with his time of 23.80 in the 50 free. Waters broke a record that had held since 2002.
