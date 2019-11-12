Norcross grad MaKenzie White was named the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.
The Western Carolina junior had a total of 12 blocks in two matches last week for an average of 1.71 blocks per set. In a 3-1 win at The Citadel on Saturday, White recorded two solo blocks and eight block assists for a new career match-high of 10 blocks. On Friday at Wofford, White had one solo block.
Additionally, the 5-foot-11 middle blocker posted 19 kills during the week, 10 of which came on Friday in Spartanburg.