The Atlanta Gladiators announced Monday the ECHL ice hockey team has signed forward Sanghoon Shin for the 2022-23 season.
Shin is the 14th player to sign with the Gladiators for the upcoming campaign. He will be joining the club from Anyang Halla, a South Korean professional team in the Asia League.
"We're thrilled to have Shin back," Gladiators president Jerry James said. "There's incredible hockey talent all over the world, including Asia, and Sanghoon is proof of that. It's also important for us to invest in a talented player that our Korean community in Gwinnett County can relate to."
Shin, 29, burst onto the North American hockey scene with 22 points (13G-9A) in 31 games for the Gladiators last season. The Seoul, South Korea native caught fire in mid-February and recorded goals in seven straight games from Feb. 18 to March 4. That run tied Shin with Glads teammate Cody Sylvester for the longest goal streak in the league last season.
The forward made an impact almost immediately after arriving in Atlanta. Signed on Jan. 31, Shin made his Gladiators debut on Feb. 2 and recorded his first two assists in his second game on Feb. 6.
"He's a great player and role model for our young guys," Atlanta head coach Jeff Pyle said. "He's detailed, hard working, and a great fit in our locker room. He's a true professional. I know our fans will be pumped."
Shin is currently serving as an alternate captain for Anyang Halla, a team he has skated with for five of the last seven seasons. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound forward also represented South Korea on the world stage at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
