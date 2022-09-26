The Atlanta Gladiators announced Monday the ECHL ice hockey team has signed forward Sanghoon Shin for the 2022-23 season.

Shin is the 14th player to sign with the Gladiators for the upcoming campaign. He will be joining the club from Anyang Halla, a South Korean professional team in the Asia League.

