South_Gwinnett_Logo.jpg

South Gwinnett High School salutatorian Emir Ibrisimovic

South Gwinnett senior Tymere Burton committed Monday to the University of North Carolina-Charlotte football program.

Burton, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker, was a first-team All-Region 4-AAAAAAA selection and an honorable mention all-county selection last season.

Recommended for you