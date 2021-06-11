Gatorade announced Friday morning that South Gwinnett's Kadeem Agard is the 2020-21 Gatorade Georgia Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
Agard is the first Gatorade Georgia Boys Soccer Player of the Year to be chosen from South Gwinnett High School. He is the first Gwinnett boys player to earn the award since Greater Atlanta Christian's Chris Thomas in 2008-09.
“Kadeem had an incredible year," South boys head coach Christian Vasquez said. "Kadeem had stats that you won't see everyday. Kadeem is hard-working and well deserving of this award.”
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Agard as Georgia’s best high school boys soccer player. He is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year award to be announced in June.
The 6-foot, 155-pound senior forward scored 43 goals and added 12 assists this past season, leading the Comets (17-4-2) to the Class AAAAAAA state semifinals. Agard, a two-time Daily Post Super Six selection, had seven goals and four assists in four postseason games. He recorded 14 multi-goal games, including six hat tricks, in his prep career.
Agard also has volunteered locally as a youth soccer coach.
“Kadeem is a special player,” said Lee Duggan, head boys coach at Grayson. “He has size, speed and an instinctive ability to find the goal. He has been head and shoulders above his peers since his freshman year — a clear talent that developed and improved, year over year.”
Agard has maintained a weighted 3.61 GPA in the classroom. He has signed a National Letter of Intent to play soccer on scholarship at Mercer University this fall.
Through Gatorade’s cause marketing platform “Play it Forward,” Agard has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of his choosing.
