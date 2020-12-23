South Gwinnett junior Jalavis Wilson received a groundbreaking honor this week for his work on and off the football field.
Wilson was named as the inaugural recipient of the Atlanta Falcons High School Man of the Year Award, which is modeled after the prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year given to an NFL player on each team. Atlanta believes it is the first NFL organization to present an award of this type to a high school student-athlete.
“We’ve got a core principle here called H.A.R.D., hustle, attitude, respect and discipline, and he fits all four of those categories,” South head coach Steve Davenport said.
Wilson participated in providing free meals and haircuts to the homeless, assisted with his high school’s annual coat drive and partcipated in several community cleanup projects in both Atlanta and Miami, where his father lived.
“Since (Wilson’s) been here, he’s always wanted to volunteer and support whatever programs were going on around him,” South assistant coach Cortez Allen said.
Wilson’s father battled illness and had a stroke earlier this year, which made communication difficult, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. His father passed away in October, and Wilson returned to play days after the funeral.
In the game following his father’s death, the defensive back forced a game-deciding fumble in the fourth quarter to second a Comets win.
To celebrate Wilson’s award, the Falcons hosted Wilson, his mother, Davenport, Allen and other guests at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a Week 15 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Wilson was recognized as the winner during the Falcons’ game.
“I know my father is looking down on me and I know he’s proud of me right now,” Wilson said of winning the award. “It’s something that he owuld truly be proud of.”
The committee that selected the High School Man of the Year Award included current Falcons players Ricardo Allen and Steven Means, the team’s past two Walter Payton Man of the Year Award recipients. Other committee members included Falcons president and CEO Rich McKay and Roman Oben, the NFL’s vice president of football operations.
