SNELLVILLE — In the 61st edition of Gwinnett County’s oldest football rivalry, old-school football was the story of the night.
South Gwinnett only completed two passes in the game, but it backed up over 200 rushing yards against Lithonia last week with a whopping 362 more in a 32-0 victory over Central Gwinnett at Richard Snell Community Stadium on Friday. The Comets picked up their fourth consecutive win in the rivalry and second consecutive shutout after a 21-0 win at Central last season.
Glenn Rouse got the lion's share of the work for South (2-1), rushing for 190 yards on 26 carries. He carried the ball for 35 yards on South’s first possession to move the ball in the red zone, but the Comets had to settle for a Muhammed Sillah field goal that doinked in off the crossbar for the first points of the contest.
While it was Rouse who did most of the heavy lifting to move the ball down the field, it was Tahmel Davis who cashed in the scores in the first half. Davis finished the game with just seven rushing yards, but two rushing touchdowns. South’s second possession of the game was a microcosm of the night in the backfield. Rouse broke free for a 39-yard burst that set up first-and-goal, and Davis punched the ball in from a yard out on a fourth-and-goal direct snap. Rouse added a two-point conversion to make it 11-0 South late in the opening quarter.
“That’s our mentality,” first-year South head coach Bryan Lamar said. “We’re going to come out and run the football. We’re going to be physical, and we’re just getting better at that every single week in terms of establishing that identity.”
In the midst of another dominant night from South’s running game, the defense never let up. Central (1-2) only crossed midfield once in the first three quarters and concluded the evening with just 116 yards of total offense. Central’s best drive of the night was halted when Issi Okonji sacked quarterback Justin Johnson on a fourth-and-9 play from the South 25 early in the second quarter.
Two possessions later, South delivered a knockout punch in the form of a 12-play, 73-yard drive that extinguished most of the remaining first half clock. Again it was Rouse who picked up the bulk of the yards, but Davis finished it off with a seven-yard score on a jet sweep around the right side.
South stacked an almost identical drive on top of that one on the first possession of the second half, this time covering 65 yards in 5:43 for another TD. Rouse capped off the march with a well-deserved trip to the end zone from nine yards out.
“The first half I was feeling it,” Rouse said. “It was just getting easier and easier. We just handled business each play.”
The Black Knights had a golden opportunity to snap the shutout when they recovered a South fumble and drove all the way down to the 2-yard line, but Lamar’s defense finished the game just as it started. After two stopped runs, cornerback Vaughn Davis intercepted a third down pass in the end zone to preserve the goose egg on the scoreboard. One play after the touchback, junior running back Jayqunn Billingsley took a handoff 80 yards to put an exclamation point on the night.
“It’s coming together,” Lamar said on the defense. “It’s just learning and learning how to play hard, learning how to be locked in, learning our assignments. Every week we’re going to get better.”
South will look to extend its winning streak to three with another all-Gwinnett matchup at Norcross next Friday, while Central will try to regroup at home against South Forsyth.
SOUTH GWINNETT 32, CENTRAL GWINNETT 0
Central Gwinnett 0 0 0 0 — 0
South Gwinnett 11 7 7 7 — 32
FIRST
QUARTER
South: Muhammed Sillah 35 FG 6:28
South: Tahmel Davis 1 rush (Davis rush) 2:26
SECOND QUARTER
South: Davis 7 rush (Sillah kick) 2:01
THIRD QUARTER
South: Glenn Rouse 9 rush (Sillah kick) 6:17
FOURTH QUARTER
South: Jayqunn Billingsley 80 rush (Sillah kick) 2:08
