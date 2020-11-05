South Gwinnett Comets (4-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Steve Davenport
Record: 5-2, 0-1 region
Last week: Beat Peachtree Ridge 26-14
Parkview Panthers (4-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Eric Godfree
Record: 5-2, 1-1 region
Last week: Lost to Grayson 47-7
South Gwinnett, which left region competition for a nice win at Peachtree Ridge last Friday, aims for its first region victory Friday night at Parkview. It figures to be a challenging finish to the season based on a difficult region schedule.
“It’s a tough road ahead with Parkview, Brookwood and Newton,” Davenport said. “We’re looking forward to that.”
South picked up its fifth win of the season last week behind a solid defensive effort led by D.J. Johnson’s nine tackles (one for loss). Emmanuel Cannon (four tackles, one for loss, one sack), Xavier McDowell (five tackles, two for losses) and Elijah Johnson (four tackles, one for loss, one sack) also played well.
The offense was sparked by Rion White (14 of 20 passing for 258 yards, two touchdowns), Corey Johnston (four catches for 111 yards, two TDs), Nigel Hussey (seven catches for 100 yards) and Khoreem Miller (24 rushes for 122 yards, TD, 22-yard catch). Parwez Tanha made both of his field goals.
Parkview hopes to rebound from last week’s disappointing loss to Grayson in a nationally televised game. Its running game and the passing of young quarterback Colin Houck had fueled a four-game winning streak, including impressive wins over Marietta, Tucker and Newton, but the offense was stymied by the Rams. The Panthers had scored 165 points in the four-game stretch leading into Grayson.
They have the following Friday off before a season-ending showdown with rival Brookwood.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: South won 42-28 in 2015
Location: Parkview High School
