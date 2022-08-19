SNELLVILLE — Opening the high school football season is always special and Friday night was no different for South Gwinnett.
The Comets (1-0) overcame a game-long deficit to post an emotional, come-from-behind win over the visiting Pebblebrook Falcons 26-18.
Early mistakes by South Gwinnett almost proved to be too much to overcome. But the resurgent Comets were not to be denied. Quarterback Nate Miller led an offensive onslaught in the fourth quarter.
“We got off to a little bit of a slow start tonight as we kept shooting ourselves in the foot,” said Comet head coach Bryan Lamar. “But we knew going into the game that it would be a challenge because Pebblebrook has incredible team speed. Falling behind early was tough but we hung in there and displayed a lot of character tonight.”
Pebblebrook opened the scoring on its first possession. On the first play from scrimmage, the Falcons utilized a bit of razzle-dazzle. Quarterback Qamar Grant threw a swing pass to Jyrion Gillis, who then fired to a perfect strike to Dylan Montoya for a 72-yard touchdown pass. The PAT failed and the Eagles led 6-0 at the 10:50 mark of the first quarter.
The Falcons took advantage of a Comet special teams mistake midway through the first quarter. Pebblebrook defender Dezmond Randolph recovered a muffed punt by the Comets on the South Gwinnett 28-yard line.
Facing a fourth-and-9 play on the South Gwinnett 12, Gillis teamed up with Montoya once again, this time over the middle for a 12-yard TD pass. After another failed PAT, the Falcons' lead increased to 12-0 with 4:24 left in the first quarter.
A strange thing happened on the Comets' next possession. Falcon linebacker John Floyd Jr. ripped the ball away from a Comet running back and raced 55 yards untouched into the end zone for a TD. Following yet another failed PAT, Pebblebrook led 18-0 with 24 seconds still in the first quarter.
South Gwinnett rallied and got on the scoreboard in the second quarter. Eric Caviollo booted field goals from 24 and 26 yards to cut into the Pebblebrook lead. South Gwinnett trailed 18-6 at the half.
Both defenses stiffened in what was a lackluster third quarter. That is until South Gwinnett wide receiver Ike Eneude twisted and turned on a spectacular 29-yard reception from Miller down to the Pebblebrook 1-yard line.
The Comets closed the deal on the first play of the fourth quarter as Miller crashed over from the one for a South Gwinnett TD. A Caviollo PAT cut the Falcons' lead to 18-13 with 11:57 remaining in the game.
Following a great defensive stand, the Comet offense took the field with momentum.
Miller proceeded to make key pass completions to multiple receivers as South moved steadily down the field. Then on second and goal, Miller sprinted the final seven yards to give the Comets a go-ahead TD. The try for two failed and South Gwinnett led for the first time in the game 19-18.
The South defense did its job once again, giving the football back to their offense.
Pinned deep at his own 15-yard line, South’s Miller dropped back and hit A.J. Pigford in stride over the middle. Pigford then broke several tackles and sprinted his way to an 85-yard TD. Caviollo added the PAT as the Comets increased their lead to 26-18 with only 3:25 left in the game.
Any thoughts of a Pebblebrook comeback was quashed as South forced a Falcon fumble, which Tymere Burton recovered for the Comets.
Friday night marked a milestone in South Gwinnett athletics. Jim Rhodes, longtime announcer of South Gwinnett athletics, took the booth one last time to welcome the Comets onto the field. Rhodes, also known as “Mouth of South,” is retiring after 45 years as the voice of the Comets.
“Over the years, I have been fortunate to be here for a trip to the state finals in football as well as state championships in basketball and softball said Rhodes. “Over the past few weeks so many past players have contacted me to wish the best and to say thanks for being a huge part of South Gwinnett sports.”
He made countless memories at the Snellville field over the years.
“One thing I will never forget is that if I mispronounced a player’s name for a second time, one of the players parents would always correct me,” Rhodes laughed.
South Gwinnett 26, Pebblebrook 18
Pebblebrook 18 0 0 0 - 18
South Gwinnett 0 6 0 20 - 26
FIRST QUARTER
Pebblebrook: Dylan Montoya 72 pass from Jyrion Gillis (PAT failed) 10:48
Pebblebrook: Montoya 12 pass from Gillis (PAT failed) 4:24
Pebblebrook: John Floyd, Jr. 55 run (PAT failed) 0:24
SECOND QUARTER
South Gwinnett: Eric Caviollo 24 FG, 5:16
South Gwinnett: Caviollo 26 FG, 0:14
THIRD QUARTER
None
FOURTH QUARTER
South Gwinnett: Nate Miller 1 run (Caviollo kick) 11:52
South Gwinnett: Miller 7 run ( PAT failed) 6:16
South Gwinnett: A.J. Pigford 85 pass from Miller (Caviollo kick) 3:25
Recommended for you
Scenes from the Mount Vernon at Wesleyan High School football game on August 19, 2022. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.