Brookwood has played itself into a good spot with an opportunity to win both the Region 4-AAAAAAA title and the Mayor’s Cup for the Battle of Snellville on Friday.
The Broncos are on an impressive, four-game winning streak that began with a 31-26 win at state-ranked Marietta on Sept. 24. After a 34-0 win over Mountain View, they defeated Newton 28-6 and handed Grayson a 35-14 defeat, the Rams’ worst home loss since 2013.
Alex Diggs had 239 yards (137 rushing, 102 receiving) and three touchdowns on 21 offensive touches in the win over Grayson, and Dylan Lonergan was 23 of 23 passing for 212 yards and a score, in addition to rushing for 80 yards and a TD. Jumal Prothro had 13 offensive touches for 87 yards and a score, while Brandon Ortega and Correy Mays graded well on the line.
The Brookwood defense was led by Jordan Davenport (10 tackles, one for loss), Princeton Brown (nine tackles, three for losses, one fumble recovery), Patrick Campbell (four tackles, 55-yard interception return) and Niles Prince (six tackles).
South has won two of its last four, but not the two it needed. The Comets defeated Shiloh and Peachtree Ridge in non-region games, but lost close region games to Grayson (17-14) and Parkview (21-12).
They led Parkview 6-0 after two first-quarter field goals from Jaden Holder last Friday, and held a 12-7 lead until giving up a TD just before halftime. A Parkview TD in the waning seconds of the third quarter made it a two-possession game, and South couldn’t get any closer.
