NORCROSS — South Gwinnett's football team improved to 2-0 after beating Meadowcreek 58-25 Friday night at Meadowcreek.
The Comets led 37-6 at halftime and 51-6 late in the third quarter before Meadowcreek closed the deficit.
“Very happy ... it’s better to be 2-0 than 0-2,” South Gwinnett head coach Bryan Lamar said. “I think our kids are playing hard, our kids are going in the right direction. We’re still short on a few details for us to be the dominant team we want to be. For us to beat the teams we want to beat in our region, we have to be a little sharper in our details, but the kids are playing hard. They’re improving every week and I’m proud of them for that.”
The Comets weren’t only able to put some points on the board with their offense but the defense and special teams contributed as well.
With just a minute-and-a-half into the game, Meadowcreek (1-1) botched a punt attempt and South Gwinnett’s Jayqunn Billingsley recovered the fumble at the Meadowcreek 5. He then ran it in for a touchdown.
“It’s always good to have something good, positive early in the game,” Lamar said. “We were happy that it happened and got on top of it.”
Midway through the first quarter, Billingsley then scored on a 42-yard run.
South Gwinnett added two more scores in the first as Anthony Carter completed a 36-yard touchdown pass to Elijah McDowell and Elijah Thomas returned an interception for a touchdown.
South Gwinnett lead 28-0 at the end of the first quarter.
“We feel like when we put it all together, we were able to create turnovers on defense, we were able to run the ball well on offense, we were able to get negative yardage plays on defense, and we were able to throw the ball,” Lamar said. “We can do a little bit of everything and we feel like we are dangerous on special teams.”
At the 9:27 mark of the second quarter, Meadowcreek’s Cameron Ellis completed an 80-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Louie but the play was called back on a penalty.
Five plays later, the Mustangs were able to get their first score when Ellis threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Alex Dalmeida.
With three minutes remaining in the half, Meadowcreek faced a fourth-and-11 at its own 12. The Mustangs were going to punt but the snap sailed out of the end zone to give South Gwinnett the safety.
The Comets then took a 37-6 lead with 36 seconds remaining in the half when Dayshawn Appling scored on a 2-yard run.
On the first play of the second half, Nathaniel Miller completed a 62-yard pass to Pierre Ford to extend the lead to 44-6.
“We came out and we’re constantly trying to work on our passing game,” Lamar said of the play. “We run the ball pretty good, we’re physical at that, but we have to be two dimensional to get to where we want to get.”
Late in the third quarter, Appling scored his second touchdown of the night on a 3-yard run to put the Comets up 51-6.
In the final quarter, Meadowcreek was able put together a 10-play scoring drive capped by a 36-yard touchdown pass from Ellis to Tay Stokes. The Mustangs added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter as Jordan Allen returned an interception for a touchdown and Andre Craig returned a kickoff for a touchdown with 1 minute remaining.
South Gwinnett’s final score came with 1:36 left when Jaden Holder scored on a 2-yard run.
“Their quarterback (Ellis) is really good,” Lamar said of Meadowcreek. “No. 1 (Craig) is really good and their running back No. 5 (Louie) is really good, so we knew they had some really good guys. We knew we had to run to the ball, gang tackle, and keep our assignments sound.”
