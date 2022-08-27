South Gwinnett Comets at Meadowcreek Mustangs, Friday, August 26, 2022, Norcross, GA.
South Gwinnett's Jayqunn Billingsley (5) celebrates during a win at Meadowcreek on Aug. 26, 2022.

 Jim Blackburn

NORCROSS — South Gwinnett's football team improved to 2-0 after beating Meadowcreek 58-25 Friday night at Meadowcreek.

The Comets led 37-6 at halftime and 51-6 late in the third quarter before Meadowcreek closed the deficit.

