South Gwinnett has hired Eric Dawson as its new head girls basketball coach, the high school announced Monday.
Dawson has 15 years of coaching experience, including the last six as head girls basketball coach at Decatur.
“Eric Dawson connected immediately with our interview panel,” South Gwinnett athletic director Jeff Taylor said. “His energy and enthusiasm are natural and authentic. Coach Dawson is committed to pushing our championship culture at South Gwinnett through positivity and relationship building. We’re excited to work with Coach Dawson in our community.”
Dawson, a Savannah native, began his coaching career as an assistant at Miller Grove, helping the program to a state championship in 2012 and a state runner-up finish in 2013, along with two Final Four appearances, three Elite Eight appearances and a region title. He spent one season at Grady before being hired as Decatur’s head coach.
During his time at Decatur, he has led five of his six teams to the state tournament with multiple winning seasons. He graduated from Tuskegee University (Ala.) with a biology degrere, and earned a master’s degree in sports management from Georgia Southern.
He and his wife have two young sons, a 6-year-old and a 5-year-old.
“Coach Eric Dawson is in the right seat on our bus at the right time,” South principal Dorothy Jarrett said. “He has already proven that he is all in as a new shining Comet. He has been a spectator at many of our sports activities at our feeder middle schools and high school programs promoting our cluster motto, ‘Working Together, Winning Together, PreK-12.”
He replaces outgoing head girls coach Kidada Holtzclaw, who coached the program since the 2013-14 season. The Comets went 4-20 in 2021-22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.