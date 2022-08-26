South Gwinnett Comets (4-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Bryan Lamar
Record: 1-0
Last week: Beat Pebblebrook 26-18
Meadowcreek Mustangs (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Todd Wofford
Record: 1-0
Last week: Beat Greater Atlanta Christian 34-12
One of Gwinnett’s most exciting high school football matchups happens Friday at Meadowcreek, where the Mustangs host South Gwinnett in a showdown of teams that won openers last week.
South has a long-running edge in the series with 13 wins in 15 all-time meetings, including nine straight wins over Meadowcreek. The Mustangs haven’t defeated South since an 11-10 win in 1997 under then-head coach Tom Lozano.
However, this is a much different Meadowcreek than most of those past teams. The program reached unprecedented heights through last season by previous head coach Jason Carrera (now Central Gwinnett’s athletic director), and new head coach Todd Wofford took over the talent-laden Mustangs prior to this season.
Wofford’s team showed great potential in a season-opening, 34-12 win over Greater Atlanta Christian, and showed off one of its newcomers, running back Jordan Louie. The West Virginia commit, a move-in from Alabama, rushed 16 times for 215 yards and two touchdowns, caught five passes for 48 yards and added a 33-yard kickoff return.
Cameron Ellis (14 of 20 passing for 182 yards, three TDs) and Andre Craig (seven catches for 103 yards, two TDs) also were offensive playmakers, while the line was led by Mecca Edwards (84 percent blocking grade).
Meadowcreek’s defensive standouts in Game 1 included Maison James (12 tackles), Jivan Baly (four tackles, one interception), Alex Dalmeida (nine tackles, one for loss, one sack) and Trezmond Flagg (five tackles, three QB pressures).
South’s opening win over Pebblebrook got off to a rough start when the Comets fell into an 18-0 deficit in the first quarter and still trailed 18-6 at halftime. South scored on the first play of the fourth quarter and stormed back from there for a comeback victory.
“We got off to a little bit of a slow start tonight as we kept shooting ourselves in the foot,” South head coach Bryan Lamar said after the game. “But we knew going into the game that it would be a challenge because Pebblebrook has incredible team speed. Falling behind early was tough, but we hung in there and displayed a lot of character tonight.
South quarterback Nate Miller completed 16 of 22 passes for 217 yards and a TD in the win, and rushed 11 times for 55 yard and two more scores for a balanced offense that rushed for 208, led by 19 carries for 80 yards by Jayqunn Billingsley. A.J. Pigford had six catches for 133 yards and a TD, in addition to making seven tackles (one for loss) and two sacks on defense. Marcus Mascoll graded 85 percent on the line with a pair of pancake blocks.
The Comet defense also got nine tackles from Darius Owens and seven tackles from Jaylin Lackey. Owens returned three kickoffs for 84 yards, and kicker Eric Calvillo was 2-for-2 on field goals.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: South won 43-12 in 2020
Location: Meadowcreek High School
