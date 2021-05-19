South Gwinnett’s boys soccer team finished 10th in the Georgia High School Soccer Coaches Rankings for all classifications released Wednesday. South was the only Gwinnett boys or girls teams in the all-class poll.
In the final Class AAAAAAA boys poll, South earned a No. 3 ranking. Collins Hill’s boys were ranked 10th. In AAAAAAA girls, Gwinnett had four teams in the final rankings — No. 5 Mill Creek, No. 6 Brookwood, No. 9 Norcross and No. 10 Parkview.
Buford’s girls earned a No. 3 ranking in AAAAAA, and the Central Gwinnett boys were fifth in that classification. In AAA, the Greater Atlanta Christian girls were ranked second, and the Spartan boys were ranked sixth.
Class A Private state champion Wesleyan finished at No. 1 in the final boys rankings, and Providence Christian was seventh in that poll.
