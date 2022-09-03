SNELLVILLE — Although the South Gwinnett Comets and Dacula Falcons entered the game trending in different directions, both football teams knew that Friday’s contest would be close.
Clinging to a 7-0 at the half, South (3-0) took control late in the third quarter and held on for a hard-fought, 19-7 win over Dacula (0-3).
The Falcons battled back to tie the game midway through the third quarter. Then, the Comets regrouped to score three times and thus put the game away early in the fourth quarter.
“The good thing is that we are 3-0 right now but we still have a lot of work to do. There are a lot of things which we need to clean up,” said South head coach Bryan Lamar. “We felt that Dacula was going to be physical and pose a real challenge because they are so strong on both sides of the line of scrimmage."
Dacula controlled most of the first half. However, a drive which consumed almost eight minutes off the clock, coupled together with two great plays by their special teams resulted in no points for the Falcons.
South answered the long opening drive by the Falcons to taking advantage of their first possession in the game.
Four consecutive carries by Jayqunn Billingsley moved the ball to the Falcon 39-yard line. After a great play action fake, Nate Miller delivered a 39-yard TD pass to Pierre Ford. Eric Calvillo added the PAT to give the Comets an early 7-0 lead as the first quarter wound down.
“We made a few adjustments at the half and that enabled us to finish the game strong,” said Lamar.
South received the ball in the third quarter with renewed enthusiasm.
Unfortunately a drive deep inside Falcon territory came to a halt as Jonathan Williams stripped the ball from Comet running back Billingsley to give Dacula possession.
The Falcons proceeded to turn the table very quickly. On the ensuing play, Garrison Cantrell connected with a streaking Armani Ephriam for an 82-yard TD pass. Following the PAT by Nicholas Bimpong, the game was tied at 7-7 with 6:46 remaining in the third quarter.
After the Comet offense could not move the ball, South Gwinnett’s defense stiffened and forced a Dacula punt.
During the punt attempt, the snap was mishandled and was tacked in the end zone for a safety. This gave the Comets the lead back with 3:15 left in the third quarter.
South Gwinnett tacked on another score late in the quarter as Calvillo booted a 25-yard FG to increase the Comet lead to 12-7.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Comet defense forced another Falcon punt which resulted in great field position for South.
The Comets took advantage of the short field as Miller found Jayshawn Appling over the middle and he scooted 15 yards for the score. South Gwinnett led 19-7 with 7:33 remaining in the game.
Due to the falling rain which began during the fourth quarter, both teams had difficulty mounting anything offensively.
“We have an open date next week. This is exciting because it will give us an opportunity to heal before we take the road against Decatur,” said Lamar.
Dacula 0 0 7 0 - 7
South Gwinnett 7 0 5 7 - 19
FIRST QUARTER
South Gwinnett: Pierre Ford pass from Nate Miller (Eric Calvillo kick) 0:30
SECOND QUARTER
None
THIRD QUARTER
Dacula: Armani Ephriam 82 pass from Garrison Cantrell (Nicholas Bimpong kick) 6:46
South Gwinnett: Safety , 3:15
South Gwinnett: 25 FG by Calvillo, 0:14
FOURTH QUARTER
South Gwinnett: Jayshawn Appling 15 pass from Miller (Calvillo kick) 7:33
