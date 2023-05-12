makephotogallery.net_1683908867561.png

South Gwinnett recently honored four seniors — two volleyball players and two soccer players — who have signed with college athletic programs.

The four Comets headed to the next level are Nya Williams (Tuskegee volleyball), Keerin Stoddart (Tuskegee volleyball), Robel Abesolom (Emory soccer) and Kenechi Walker (Truett McConnell soccer).

