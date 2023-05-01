Cooper-Robert-768x960.jpg

Robert Cooper

 Ryals Lee

South Gwinnett grad Robert Cooper signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted rookie free agent after the NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-2, 335-pound defensive lineman played in 57 games with 41 starts the past five seasons at Florida State. He finished with 123 tackles (13 for losses) and 2 1/2 sacks in his career.

