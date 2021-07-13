The Washington Nationals selected South Gwinnett grad Marc Davis in the 11th round (No. 323 overall) of the MLB First-Year Player Draft on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound right-handed pitcher went 4-1 with two saves, a 3.34 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 35 innings last season, his third at Florida Southwestern State College. He made 17 appearances, including five starts.
Davis pitched in 44 career games with 139 strikeouts at Florida Southwestern, ranking second in school history in both categories. His 3.14 career ERA is seventh in program history.
Davis was drafted in the 38th round in 2019 by the Chicago Cubs, but elected to play at Florida Southwestern instead of signing a pro contract.
