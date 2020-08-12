South Gwinnett grad Mallory Sayre has been hired an assistant coach for the University of Alabama in Huntsville women's soccer program.
Sayre was previously an assistant coach at Oglethorpe University since Aug. 2016.
"We are delighted to be able to welcome Mallory," Alabama-Huntsville head coach James Ballamy said in a school release. "Mallory was highly recommended to us, and throughout our search for a new assistant, it was clear that was Mallory was going to tick all the boxes for which we were searching.”
During her time at Oglethorpe, Sayre was responsible for the team's goalkeepers and defenders while also assisting with recruiting, team travel plans and game management. She also worked since 2019 at the Southern Soccer Academy during the same time period as the director of goalkeeping.
Sayre spent her playing days at North Georgia and had a 56-17-4 record as a four-year starter in goal. She left North Georgia as both the program and Peach Belt Conference all-time leader in shutouts with 27 and in goals against average with an impressive 0.97 mark.
"Her playing career at North Georgia, a strong Division II program, gives her knowledge of what it will take for us to continue to progress here at UAH," said Ballamy. "On the coaching side, she has done a fantastic job building up a program at Oglethorpe, and I'm excited to see her uses those experiences at UAH."
