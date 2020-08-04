South Gwinnett grad Lou Williams opened up Tuesday about his controversial trip to an Atlanta gentlemen’s club while he was on an excused absence from the NBA bubble in Orlando.
The Los Angeles Clippers guard talked with reporters after his debut in the NBA restart against the Phoenix Suns. He had been in quarantine for 10 days because of the trip to Atlanta for the viewing of Paul G. Williams, the father of a close friend. He stopped by Magic City, where he regularly eats, for a meal after the viewing.
"In hindsight, I think as far as the public safety issue goes, I probably could have made a better-quality decision," Williams told ESPN. "I was a little naïve in that aspect. I went somewhere after a viewing of somebody I considered a mentor, somebody I looked up to, first Black man I seen with legal money in my life."
Williams missed the Clippers’ first two games of the restart because of his quarantine. He explained his decision to visit Magic City after the viewing.
"It's been documented how much I talk about this place, how much I eat there," Williams told ESPN. "I just did something that was routine for me. I frequent that place at that time of day, 5:30, 6 in the afternoon.
"At the time, I thought I was making a responsible decision. After looking back on it, with everything going on in the world, the pandemic, maybe it wasn't the best-quality decision. I chalk it up as that, take my L and keep moving."
Williams stressed that his time away from Orlando was for a serious matter, much like teammates Patrick Beverly and Montrezl Harrell, who also left the bubble.
"It's extremely difficult, man," Williams told ESPN. "I truly was grieving two weeks ago. I was really going through something. I was thrown under the bus, you know what I'm saying? ... All the attention turned to Magic City because it's a gentlemen's club. I feel like if I was at a steakhouse or Hooters or whatever, it wouldn't be half the story.
"I pray and I really hope these fans understand what Trez is going through while he's away, so when he come back, people don't have a lot to say. Pat went through the thing with his family. I went through my thing. We're having real-life issues in the world. It's on front of a page to see the decisions you make outside of that. It's difficult. It's part of the landscape. You understand that. People are going to say their things, they're going to print their things, imaginations are going to run wild. You deal with these things and keep moving."
