Lou Williams is the third Los Angeles Clippers player to leave the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla., with an excused absence.
The Los Angeles Times reported the former South Gwinnett star was excused for personal reasons. He is expected to return for the NBA’s restart soon.
Patrick Beverly previously left the team for an emergency personal matter, while Montrezl Harrell left for a family emergency.
