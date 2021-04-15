After Thursday night’s WNBA Draft, the Minnesota Lynx signed South Gwinnett grad Asheika Alexander to the team’s training camp roster as a rookie free agent.
According to Elias Sports, Alexander is the first player signed by the Lynx from an HBCU — the 5-foot-10 wing played the past two seasons at Langston University (Okla.). She signed with Marshall University (W.Va.) out of high school.
In 42 games at Langston, she averaged 21 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.2 steals. In her senior season, Alexander played in 16 games, averaging 21.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1 block and earning NAIA First-Team All-American honors.
