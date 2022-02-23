SHARPSBURG — The bracket read only the first round. But a matchup with two lineups that had combined to average 18 wins between well-respected regions had East Coweta head coach Royal Maxwell concerned about South Gwinnett as the Indians hosted their first home playoff game since 1971 on Wednesday.
It took a fourth-quarter surge for East Coweta to close out a 56-49 victory after the Comets erased a near double-digit deficit to take a one-point lead heading into the final period.
Indians junior Austen Colton capped off a 12-point second-half as this year’s runner-up in Region 2-AAAAAAA was able to hold on while ending South Gwinnett’s season at 19-8 overall.
“I think South Gwinnett won 15 games before they lost a game. They’re in a region like ours,” Maxwell said of the Comets. “In any other region, they’re probably a No. 2 (seed).”
East Coweta, making its fourth consecutive state playoff appearance under Maxwell, will now travel to face Region 8 champion North Gwinnett in a rematch from a Sweet 16 game in 2018-19 that was decided in overtime.
Ansar Osman and Kamren Heathington tried to help keep the Comets’ season alive with respective 21 and 15 point performances. Down 14-10 after the first quarter, Osman scored eight points in the second to keep East Coweta’s lead at just 25-24 by way of a last-second free-throw from Indians senior Answer Adams.
Both South Gwinnett players stayed hot in the third to help erase a 36-27 deficit after Colton began to find his range for East Coweta. From off the bench, junior Kendall Walker joined Osman and Heathington with two baskets each in the period.
Osman’s three-pointer started a 7-0 run over the final minute of the third as Walker took advantage of an ensuing East Coweta miss to drive the length of the floor to pull within 40-39.
Heathington then gave the Comets a 41-40 advantage to close the quarter with consecutive free throws among only four attempts in the game.
The Indians, however, were able to quell the threat as both teams struggled offensively over the opening minute of the fourth before Colton drove to the basket to put East Coweta back ahead to stay.
Despite twice pulling back to within a point on shots from Heathington and Walker, South Gwinnett struggled to find an answer for the East Coweta junior guard. A 7-0 run was capped off by a three-pointer from Colton that sent teams into a timeout in a 53-45 lead for the Indians with 3:12 to play.
East Coweta managed to whittle the clock under a minute after Walker connected on the last of his four field goals, all of which came in the final three quarters. After Osman closed out his effort with a short-range shot, the Indians were able to close out the win from the free-throw line despite connecting on just 3 of 6 attempts.
Senior Delricco Gillespie, a Kent State signee, finished with 13 points and was arguably more effective defensively. Among at least eight blocks were a handful in the second quarter while the Comets were starting to heat up.
Sammie Moss also added 13 for East Coweta including consecutive three-pointers in the second quarter to put the Indians back in front. South Gwinnett took its first lead with 5:50 left in the first half when Walker drove the length of the floor for a layup.
East Coweta 56, South Gwinnett 49
South Gwinnett 10 13 17 8 — 49
East Coweta 14 11 15 16 — 56
South Gwinnett 49 (19-8)
Ansar Osman 8 1-1 21, Kamren Heathington 6 3-3 15, Kendall Walker 4 0-0 8, Justin Redmond 1 0-0 3, Talal Ansah 1 0-0 2, Maalik Leitch 0 0-0 0, Jacob Washington 0 0-0 0, Michael Carter Jr. 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 4-4 49
East Coweta 56 (18-10)
Austen Colton 5 2-4 15, Delricco Gillespie 6 1-1 13, Sammie Moss 4 3-3 13, Answer Adams 3 1-3 7, J.K. Cameron 2 0-0 4, Brian Gillespie 1 0-0 2, Jordan Edun 0 2-4 2, Colt Donley 0 0-0 0, Keldric Owens 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 9-15 56
