SNELLVILLE — South Gwinnett football’s three-year playoff drought is over.
Needing a victory over Newton to secure their first playoff berth since 2018 — and the first under new head coach Bryan Lamar — the Comets did just that with a hard-fought 13-6 win over the Rams on their home field.
Senior Tahmel Davis played the biggest role of any Comet, ripping off a 75-yard kickoff return to start the game that set up a touchdown, and later scoring the game-winning touchdown, an 11-yard scamper late in the third quarter.
The Comet defense allowed just one touchdown drive on the night and intercepted Newton quarterback Jevarra Martin three times in the victory.
“Very proud,” Lamar said. “We’ve been so close all year with the exception of last week where we just turned the ball over a bunch of times. We’ve been in it. We were close to beating Grayson, we were up on Parkview and let that one get away. We’ve been fighting our butts off all year. I’ve been telling the guys to stick with the process and tonight we just finished the drill.”
Before Newton could blink, South led 6-0 after the long Davis kick return. The senior said that as bad as he wanted to score, it was a great feeling to help set up the game’s opening score.
“I saw three of my blockers hit it up and I had one person to beat,” Davis said. “I thought I was going to score, but they were able to track me down.”
After starting on the Newton 5-yard line and immediately scoring on the ground, the Rams answered right back with a nine-play, 63-yard drive that was capped off with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Martin to Marcus Calwise.
A blocked extra point on South’s attempt and a missed extra point on Newton’s attempt kept the game tied 6-6 for the remainder of the first half.
South missed a prime opportunity to regain the lead late in the first quarter when they reached the Newton 8-yard line to set up first-and-goal. However, a fumble on the very next play was scooped up by the Ram defense, ending the scoring threat.
The Comets broke the tie on their first drive of the third quarter.
Facing a first-and-goal from the 11-yard line, Davis lined up in the wildcat and made one man miss up the middle en route to the end zone. The score capped off what was a 10-play, 55-yard drive that saw the hosts rush the ball nine times.
“We ran a counter play and I just followed my lead block,” Davis said. “I got it up in there, scored and sealed the game.”
The touchdown came with just over four minutes remaining in the third quarter, but the Rams never sniffed the end zone again.
South had an opportunity to extend its lead when it got as close as the Newton 5-yard line before having to settle for a 23-yard field goal attempt. The kick was missed with 10:03 left in the game.
With a couple of missed chances to put the game away, the South defense continued to make stops when it needed to. With one last chance for the Newton offense to drive the field, a good pass rush forced an errant throw that was intercepted by senior safety Jalavis Wilson with 1:27 remaining.
“Our kids played hard,” Lamar said. “It was a competitive game. We knew (Newton) was going to give us their best shot and we were just lucky to get on top.”
The Comets ran the clock out and entered celebration mode as they eliminated Newton and secured the fourth and final playoff spot in Region 4-AAAAAAA.
“It’s a good feeling, but we have to go to work,” Lamar said. “I want to win in the playoffs and that’s what we build it for. When we talked to our guys from the day that I came in, it’s all about wanting to be the best that we can be at Game 11. We got ourselves in and now we want to see how well we can perform in the playoffs. We want to earn the right to play another week in the playoffs.”
