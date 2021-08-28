SNELLVILLE — For the past 45 years, Jim Rhodes has been a fixture in the press box at Richard Snell Stadium.
Now, the public address announcer for South Gwinnett High School football — or at least his name — will be immortalized on said press box as long as the stadium stands.
The school dedicated the newly christened press box, from which Rhodes has been calling games since 1976, in his honor in a ceremony prior to the Comets' 2021 home opener against Lithonia on Friday.
“Jim has been a valuable asset to the program,” South athletic director Jeff Taylor said. “He's been a valuable asset to the school. I couldn't imagine doing this job without having someone with the wisdom, the insight, the history of South Gwinnett right next to me.
“Jim has assisted the school in various capacities with football, basketball, baseball. So as an athletic director, it's always great that I know I have someone I can depend on every night. Jim is a great guy for South Gwinnett. We love Jim. We appreciate everything that he does.”
Surrounded by family, friends and South Gwinnett school and athletic officials for Friday's dedication ceremony, Rhodes couldn't help but get a little emotional at the gesture.
“It's very special,” Rhodes said. “I don't know how much I contributed to (the stadium and the program). … To have your name on a (stadium at a) high school you didn't even attend — my son did and played ball here — it's pretty special. It means quite a bit.
“There it is up there up on the press box in bright blue letters. It's quite special. Of course, I broke up a little bit down there (during the ceremony). But … it's going to be up there as long as this press box lasts, and that's good to know.”
Richard Snell Stadium isn't the only athletic facility that bears Rhodes' name.
The press box at the the school's baseball facility across the street from the stadium — John B. Sawyer Field — is also named after him.
The 73-year-old also haA handled public address announcing for the Comets' softball and basketball programs over the years before retiring from each, but still calls football games.
Despite numerous health issues over the years — from an automobile accident in 1988 that left him confined to a wheelchair to an injury and infection that led to the amputation of his left leg two years ago — but he's rarely missed a game.
And he says as long as he feels up to it, he intends to keep on calling games as he inches closer to another milestone.
“When I had the surgeries in 2019, they put a tube down my nose and bruised the esophagus,” Rhodes said. “Supposedly, over time it's going to get better. But as the night goes on (during games), I get very tired. So a lot depends on that.
“This is so special, I try not to think about retiring. I mean, 45 years is a long time, and I'm happy to be here. I think 50 (years) would be even that much more special. A half-century. I'm going to have to consider that as the year goes by … if I'm healthy.”
