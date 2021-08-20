urgent South Gwinnett comets up short in opener under Bryan Lamar From Staff Reports Aug 20, 2021 Aug 20, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email South Gwinnett High School salutatorian Emir Ibrisimovic Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DALLAS – South Gwinnett couldn't deliver a victory to head coach Bryan Lamar in his debut as its head coach, falling 35-14 to North Paulding in the 2021 season opener Friday at North Paulding. Glen Rouse and Nate Miller each tallied a touchdown for the Comets (0-1), who welcome Lithonia to Richard Snell Community Stadium for their home opener next Friday. Recommended for you +53 PHOTOS: Brookwood vs. Collins Hill, Corky Kell Classic | Gallery 1 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 