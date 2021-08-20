South_Gwinnett_Logo.jpg

South Gwinnett High School salutatorian Emir Ibrisimovic

DALLAS – South Gwinnett couldn't deliver a victory to head coach Bryan Lamar in his debut as its head coach, falling 35-14 to North Paulding in the 2021 season opener Friday at North Paulding.

Glen Rouse and Nate Miller each tallied a touchdown for the Comets (0-1), who welcome Lithonia to Richard Snell Community Stadium for their home opener next Friday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.