After a pair of rough road trips (41-13 loss to Mill Creek, 24-0 loss to East Coweta) against unbeaten teams, Norcross returns home Friday in search of a better result against South Gwinnett, which is coming off back-to-back wins over Lithonia (20-8) and Central Gwinnett (32-0). The game is a reunion for Norcross head coach Keith Maloof and first-year South head coach Bryan Lamar — Maloof was Lamar’s head coach when he played at Tucker.
Norcross has struggled to find consistent success offensively the past two games, but its defense has hung tough. Zakye Barker and Jonathan Mathis led the unit last week with 15 tackles and five tackles for losses each. Myles Allen (10 tackles), Quinton Bance (seven tackles, one for loss, 1/2 sack) and Jarren Shaw (seven tackles, two for losses) also played well on that side of the ball.
Their task this week is slowing a South running game that found traction last Friday against Central. The Comets average 254 rushing yards to just 48 passing yards.
“That’s our mentality,” Lamar said after last week’s win. “We’re going to come out and run the football. We’re going to be physical, and we’re just getting better at that every single week in terms of establishing that identity.”
Mekhi Phillips (32 rushes, 221, yards, two TDs), Glenn Rouse (30 rushes, 206 yards, TD) and Jayshawn Appling (49 rushes, 199 yards) have carried most of the rushing load. The trio’s yards have come in chunks — Phillips and Rouse average 6.9 yards per carry, and Appling averages 4.1. Rouse had 25 carries for 191 yards and a score last week, Phillips had 15 rushes for 78 yards (and a 15-yard catch) and Jaqunn Billingsley gained 80 yards and a TD on three carries.
