SNELLVILLE — Throughout the first half of its second-round Class AAAAAAA state playoff game against Forsyth Central, it seemed like South Gwinnett's boys soccer team simply could not finish.
As it turned out, all the Comets needed was a little push.
Robel Abesolom's goal late in the first half was just the necessary push to open the floodgates for a second-half surge that help South pull away and make history with a 5-1 win Wednesday night at Richard Snell Community Stadium.
Kadeem Agard scored twice and added a pair of assists, while twin brother Sekou Agard added two helpers, brothers Jacob and Caleb Rolon combined on a goal and Alexis Calvillo made seven saves as the top-ranked Comets (15-3-2) into the state semifinals for the first time in school history.
“A lot of times, people don't think of South Gwinnett as a soccer school,” said South coach Christian Vasquez, whose team will host No. 5 South Forsyth in a semifinal game next Tuesday. “It seems like schools don't take us seriously, and I hope they (now) see that the boys, they're talented. They're skilled. They work so hard. To me, I'm excited to (be) the first (South) squad to make it to the Final Four. It felt like we've deserved to be here from the beginning of the season.
“I'm happy for for the guys. It's one of my proudest moments as a coach, and I'm just happy for the school.”
The Comets were definitely deserving of their place in the semis based on the result, but it took a little while for them to calm down and play their game.
After being penned up on its end of the field in the early minutes, including dodging a bullet when Ethan Rausch's header sailed just over the cross bar in the fourth minute, South began to assert itself about 10 minutes in.
The Comets generated plenty of golden scoring opportunities ove the remainder of the first half, but couldn't find a way to finish them.
Forsyth Central (14-5) goalkeeper Keegan Williford made a pair of diving saves, one to rob Nathaniel Adeojo in the 15th minute and another to punch away Abesolom's header in the 27th minute.
Williford also got a little help from Bulldogs defender Andrew Harrington, who came to the rescue when his keeper came off his line with make a boot save to rob Sekou Agard on a header in the 19th minute to keep the game scoreless.
But in the 35th minute, South got another chance when Kadeem Agard gained possession just over midfield and sped his way up the middle to split the Forsyth Central defense.
With another defender advancing on him, the senior strike sent a through ball on the right wing to Abesolom, who beat his defender to the ball in the penalty area and zip a well-struck diagonal shot inside the back post for a 1-0 Comets lead with 5:47 left in the half.
“I think the chances we missed in the beginning were (because) the boys had some jitters,” Vasquez said. “Even though they try not to talk about it, they knew the Elite Eight was the farthest South Gwinnett had made it (in the playoffs before Wednesday).
“Once that first goal went in, I think they realized this was just like any other game. We practiced long hours and put in a lot of times. Once that first goal went in, it calmed the nerves down, and we started playing our game.”
Calvillo kept the lead a 1-0 with his punch save to rob Alex Guzman from the left wing four minutes into the second half.
South then turned that play into another chance about nine minutes later, courtesy of the Rolon brothers.
Caleb took possession on the right wing in the penalty area and popped the ball over the defense diagonally towards the near post, where his brother Jacob was waiting to tap it in with his left foot for a 2-0 Comets lead with 29:29 remaining.
Just over 11 minutes later, Kadeem Agard ran down Kenechi Walker's long ball up the middle, slipped past the defender into the penalty area and zipped a shot to his left inside the near post to make the lead 3-0 with 18:12 left.
And the floodgates were completely opened three minutes later, thanks to some nifty passing and a strong finish.
Sekou Agard took a free kick 20 yards on South's side of midfield and sent it long towards the top of the 18-yard mark, where his brother Kadeem flicked it with a header towards the left wing.
There, Bryan Gonzalez took a dribble to his right fired a bullet of a shot inside the near post to extend the Comets' lead to 4-0 with 15:56 to play.
Kadeem Agard then applied the exclamation point with his goal from Sekou Agard to make it 5-0 with 12:35 left.
Abraham Lemus ended South's shutout bid and got Forsyth Central on the board at 5-1 with his goal off a deflection to 5:48 left, but Calvillo and the Comets were able to close out the historic win.
