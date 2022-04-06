The Georgia High School Association confirmed Wednesday that the South Gwinnett boys soccer program had to forfeit multiple games for use of an ineligible player, causing a major shakeup in the final Region 4-AAAAAAA standings.
South finished region play 6-2, but had to forfeit four of those wins — three for using an ineligible player who transferred from a neighboring school and one for sitting a player who was red-carded for one game instead of the two required by GHSA rules. Instead of earning a No. 1 seed and the region title, the Comets drop to 2-6 in the region and and into a No. 4 seed, which means a first-round matchup with 2-AAAAAAA champion Pebblebrook in the first round of state.
"South Gwinnett High School stands behind the GCPS new student registration process,” South principal Dorothy Jarrett said. “We are saddened that the GHSA has handed down such a severe consequence for our soccer program and this student. We will appeal this decision."
The forfeits’ ripple effect gives Brookwood the region title and the region’s top seed for the state playoffs, while Parkview and Grayson each move up a spot to No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in the postseason seeding. The GHSA also said South was fined a small amount for the transgressions.
“South Gwinnett had to forfeit all games in which a migrant student played,” said Steve Figueroa, the GHSA’s director of media relations. “It was ruled he did not move with his family unit when he transferred to South Gwinnett. They had to forfeit all games in which he played.”
South's forfeits included two region wins over Grayson and two region wins over Parkview, in addition to forfeiting all but one non-region victory. The GHSA sent South a letter regarding the allegations on March 22, at which point the Comets held the player in question out of matches.
They defeated Brookwood 2-1 on March 22 without the ineligible player, but another player suffered a red card in that match in a wild scene. After a goal, the South player ran to his own bench and grabbed the jersey of the ineligible player before taunting the Brookwood bench with the jersey (leading to a straight red card ejection from the referee) and jogging around the field with the jersey.
South sat the player who received the red card for the following match against North Forsyth, but the player returned March 29 for a region game against Grayson — which should have been the second game of his red-card suspension.
The forfeits didn’t affect the win over Brookwood on March 22 or a regular season-ending 10-1 win over Newton on April 1. Those two victories were enough to salvage a playoff berth for the Comets.
