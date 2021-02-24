TIFTON — Tyler Parker chased down an inbounds pass, got fouled and made two crucial insurance free throws with 6 seconds left and the Tift County Blue Devils survived South Gwinnett Wednesday, 54-49.
The victory made the Blue Devils the sole survivor from Region 1-AAAAAAA in their first round battles against Region 4-AAAAAAA. Camden County, Lowndes and Colquitt County all lost by at least 20 points Wednesday. All four girls teams fell Tuesday.
Wednesday's game was not the typical one between a region champion and a fourth seed, but Tift head coach Tommy Blackshear was not surprised.
"It's that time of year when both teams make runs," he said. "Our whole goal is to weather their run and figure out a way to have at least one point more than they do at the end."
The Devils took over the lead thanks to a 10-0 run to close out the half, but were never able to pull away from the visitors.
Tift peaked at a 35-24 advantage on a Jyamier Beckhom three-pointer three minutes into the third quarter. Jet Horne followed with a drive to the basket and the Comets began a run of their own.
South Gwinnett reeled off five straight points on the run. Torrance Galmer briefly halted the momentum on a layup, but Maalik Leitch ended the third with a basket.
Tift was ahead 37-31 going into the fourth and possession. Leitch, however, was the first to score, hitting a jumper at 7:28.
The teams traded baskets, though a three-point play by Jacob Washington allowed the Comets to inch even closer at 39-36 at 6:29.
The Devils did not wilt, even with South Gwinnett dialing up the defensive pressure. Nine seconds later, Jatarion Warren came down with a dunk.
South Gwinnett kept up, a steal by Washington turning into two points on free throws, but Warren and Tyler Parker put Tift on their shoulders.
Parker was fouled on a drive and he hit both from the stripe. A post-up by Warren at 4:30 brought the lead back up to seven points, 45-38.
The Comets scored and perhaps had a chance to get even closer when Tift couldn't layup. Warren and Wendell McClain teamed up on the offensive glass for multiple rebounds until Warren finally poked one in at 2:33.
Another dunk by Warren at 2:10 made it 49-40. That was enough to win, but not by much.
With 20 seconds left, a drive by Kevon Shepherd completed a 6-1 run. Parker made a pair from the line after being fouled, but South Gwinnett wasn't done, Leitch stepping up with a three with 11 seconds to go to make it 49-46.
Parker then ran down the inbounds heave and drained the insurance points with six seconds to go.
"At this point of the year, I don't care how pretty it is," said Blackshear on ways to win.
Leitch gave the Comets a slight advantage at the end of the first, 10-8. Parker had five of the points for Tift.
The teams were neck-and-neck for all of the second, but an old-fashioned three-point play by Marquin Thompson put them ahead 20-17 at 3:07 in the second. That was the last lead the Snellville squad had.
Hezekiah Jackson did the same for the Blue Devils, knotting it at 20-all. Seven more Tift points followed, capped by a Galmer layup on a Beckhom steal and assist for a 27-20 score at halftime.
Blackshear said his whole team played well, especially on defense. Top defender Wendell McClain fell into foul trouble (and later fouled out), affecting his rotation, but he was picked up.
"We got a little tired," he said, as South Gwinnett plays at a quicker pace than the other schools in Region 1.
Warren scored 10 points for Tift in the fourth quarter alone, 16 overall to lead all scorers. Beckhom and Parker each netted 12.
Leitch finished with 11 points for the Comets and Kamren Heathington contributed 10.
Tift awaits the winner of East Coweta and North Paulding in the second round. The teams will play Saturday in Tifton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.