LAWRENCEVILLE — South Gwinnett grad Malik Thornell is the modern-day attacking outside back.
In Georgia Gwinnett College’s game against Bryan College last week, Thornell set up the game’s first goal and then dug in to defend the lead.
“He’s brave,” Grizzlies head coach Steve DeCou said. “He gets forward with us a lot. He’s very athletic. He’s great on the ball. He gets up and down. He runs forever. He’s one of the hardest-working kids.
“I love everything he gives to the team.”
Thornell knew himself well enough to stay close to home when he was deciding on a college.
“To me, here, the quality is not so different from some of these big schools,” he said. “I’ve played some of the best teams, the best individual players, here.
“I wouldn’t say the difference is so huge for people to be so focused on, but when you’re coming out of high school, especially in America, the thought is ‘I have to go D-I.’ But for me, it’s not like that. I just want to play quality football.”
Four years later, everything that made GGC appealing at the time, holds true.
“It’s even better now than my preconception,” said Thornell, who is a film major. “I knew Coach DeCou all through high school, from club soccer. I knew the program. Going into my senior year, I wasn’t committed anywhere. I was still keeping my options open, but GGC was definitely one of best options for me. After the season, I was ready to come here.
“It’s close to home so my parents can come watch me play. It was a good choice.”
Thornell was coming off an ACL injury and the possession-oriented style of play he’d seen at a couple of the Grizzlies training sessions was a good fit.
“Instead of going to some big major school and redshirting, this was a way better opportunity for me,” he said.
The growth of the program, started by DeCou in 2012, has surpassed his expectations as well.
“When I got here my freshman year, it was good to come here because it was very family oriented,” Thornell said. “I had that same type of experience in club so it was nice to come out of club and out of high school into the same type of program. That really helped out a lot.
“Every year, it’s exceeded that in terms of talent, in terms of play.”
GGC has won two of the last three Association of Independent Institutions titles and gone to the NAIA tournament every season since Thornell arrived as a freshman in 2016. Last year, the Grizzlies advanced to the Round of 16 at the final site in California.
Thornell, whose cousin Myles Barber is on the team as well, is determined to get back there and push the program to the next level.
“We got far enough to understand what it is, what it means, what we have to do to get there,” Thornell said. “Now it’s just making sure everybody buys into the larger picture. I’m very excited for that.”
Thornell became one of the team’s defensive cornerstones, drawing on things he learned as a freshman.
“My first year we had a lot of English players, like 11 or something crazy,” he said. “Most of them started, but there were a couple that I really took things from.
“One, Callum Mordey, the way he was on the pitch and outside the pitch, the way he played and was technically sound is something I hadn’t really seen before from somebody his stature. He’s small and he plays a position where, usually, they’re really big. It was really nice to see as a freshman. And they all worked really hard so I took after that.”
Thornell started nearly every game as a freshman, but there were some hiccups.
“He would have these moments where he would struggle — part of that is because he was coming off injury,” DeCou said. “You sit out for a year, you’ve got to knock the rust off.
“He would have one moment a game where you’d be like, ‘Oh, boy.’ A giveaway or a bad touch or something. But from Year 1 to Year 2, that was gone and we haven’t seen it since. He’s been steady and solid in the back.”
The speed and size across the board was a step up even compared to club.
“Me, I’m kind of a small-framed guy so it was new having to go against really big defenders,” Thornell said. “But it didn’t take me long and I was locked in from there.”
Now he’s trying to set the same example Mordey did.
“I try to do as much as I can to help put the younger guys,” Thornell said. “Me, I’m more of a guy to make you feel comfortable, not teach you how to play football. If you’re here, you have the abilities. It’s more, what do I have to do to talk to them to get their confidence running? How to make sure I can bridge that gap so they can feel a part of the whole picture?
“We’re just in the beginning of the season so we’re still trying to get game fit. We keep the ball pretty well once we have it. Defensively we’re strong. It’s just more how do we get the freshmen to buy into what we’re trying to do, to make them feel welcome, so at the end of the season we can really peak. I’m very excited to see what we have.”