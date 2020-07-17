Outfielder Yasiel Puig may not join the Atlanta Braves after all.
The 29-year-old posted Friday he has tested positive for the coronavirus, just days after a source confirmed to MLB.com that he planned to sign with the Braves. Sources told ESPN on Friday that the Braves’ deal was contingent on a negative COVID-19 test, and Puig is still a free agent because of the result.
Puig, a former all-star, was expected to fill an outfield void for the Braves after the loss to Nick Markakis, who chose to skip the 60-game season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 6-foot-2, 240-pound Puig hit .267 with 24 home runs, 84 RBIs and a career-high 19 stolen bases in 2019 between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Indians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.