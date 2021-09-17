LAWRENCEVILLE – The Gwinnett bats stayed quiet for a second straight night, as the Stripers fell to the Nashville Sounds 7-0 at Coolray Field on Friday night.
Dustin Peterson hit an RBI single off Jose Rodriguez (L, 6-4) that gave Nashville an early 1-0 lead in the first inning. Nashville (62-55) scored three in the third frame via Keston Hiura’s three-run home run (6). Hiura added a two-run homer in the fifth inning (7), giving Nashville a 6-0 advantage midway through.
Cristian Pache tallied two of Gwinnett’s five hits in the contest, both singles. Chasen Bradford, Jesse Biddle and Jay Flaa each tossed a scoreless inning in relief for the Stripers (67-50), respectively. Blaine Hardy (W, 6-6) allowed one hit over 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief for the win. Renato Núñez finished 3-for-4 with two runs and a walk for the Sounds.
This is the first time the Stripers have been shut out in back-to-back games this season. Josh Tomlin allowed three earned runs over three innings in his first rehab appearance with Gwinnett. Pache is batting .333 (18-for-54) with an .805 OPS over his last 15 games.
Gwinnett and Nashville play again Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The first 1,500 fans will receive a Lowercase “g” Cap, presented by Gwinnett Daily Post. Blooper, the official mascot of the Atlanta Braves, and the Heavy Hitters, the Braves’ famous drum line, will be in attendance. LHP Kyle Muller (5-2, 3.07 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. RHP Alec Bettinger (2-6, 5.08 ERA) for the Sounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.