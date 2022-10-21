PEACHTREE CORNERS — Reigning state champion Wesleyan is headed back to Columbus for the Elite Eight after defeating LaFayette 7-0 in the Class AAA Super Regional softball finals on Friday.
Macey Cintron struck out seven to earn the win, and had a single and three intentional walks at the plate.
Shayla Bahr went 3-for-3 with a home run and a stolen base, and Avery Tucker was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a stolen base to power the offense. Ryley Kutter (RBI, single), Lily Nydam (double), Sarah Wren (single), Anna Kennedy (single) and Alyssa Flood (stolen base, run) also contributed offensively.
SOFTBALL
Parkview moves on
LILBURN — Parkview defeated Lowndes 8-3 Friday in Super Regional play, earning a spot in the AAAAAAA Elite Eight in Columbus.
Brookwood falls short
SHARPSBURG — Brookwood fell short 5-4 to East Coweta in Friday’s AAAAAAA Super Regional finals, ending its season. The Broncos opened play Friday with a 9-5 win over Harrison to reach the finals.
Dacula, Peachtree Ridge to face off
CUMMING — Dacula and Peachtree Ridge will play Saturday for a spot in the Super Regional finals against host South Forsyth.
The two teams played in Friday’s opener, won 6-5 by Peachtree Ridge. The Lions then lost 9-3 to South Forsyth, while Dacula rebounded for a 9-7 win over Walton.
For Peachtree Ridge, Kennedy Harp was 2-for-5 with three walks, Amiya Hunt and Kenadie Garcia each had a home run, Madison Jenkins had four hits and Jaylah Jarrell, Samantha Brown and A.J. Muhammad added two hits each.
Muhammad pitched 6 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts in Game 1, allowing three earned runs.
Dacula’s Leilani Johnson had two home runs and four RBIs in Game 2, while Emily Digby, Sydney Spayd and Olivia Howard each had a home run on the day. Emily Stern’s suicide squeeze bunt brought home two runs in Game 2, which saw Lyric Stewart pitch for the win in relief. Howard picked up the save.
Archer eliminated
DALLAS — Archer defeated Campbell 4-1, but lost 11-4 to North Paulding in a Super Regional elimination game Friday in AAAAAAA.
