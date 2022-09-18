CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Wesleyan’s softball team went 3-0 in the Score Tournament over the weekend at Warner Park Softball Complex.
The Wolves defeated Calhoun 8-3 and Tattnall 7-2 on Saturday after posting a 3-1 win over Heritage on Friday.
In the win over Calhoun, Ryley Kutter pitched five innings with seven strikeouts, and was 2-for-3 at the plate, while Macey Cintron went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Marjee Williams hit a solo home run, Shayla Bahr went 3-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base and Sarah Wren was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Avery Tucker (RBI double), Christina McCoy (double), Lily Nydam (RBI) and Anna Kennedy (single) also contributed offensively.
Cintron was the winning pitcher against Tattnall, striking out six in five innings. She also went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Kutter was 2-for-2 with a double and four RBIs, Wren was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Tucker was 2-for-3 with a stolen base and Nydam was 2-for-3 with a double. Kennedy (RBI single), Bahr (single) and McCoy (single) were other key contributors at the plate.
The Wolves defeated Heritage 3-1 Friday behind eight innings without allowing an earned run from Kutter, who struck out 13. Bahr had a triple, McCoy had a single and stolen base, Nydam had an RBI and Wren had a single in that game. Taylor Webb, Francesca Salmieri and Alyssa Flood scored Wesleyan’s runs.
SOFTBALL
Brookwood splits
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood went 1-1 Saturday in its 28th annual Brookwood Invitational.
The Broncos defeated Cherokee Bluff 11-4 in the opener with Thalia Martin (2-for-3, double, run), Ella Bahr (2-for-3, run, RBI) and Anna Hillmer (1-for-3, two RBIs) leading the way.
They lost 1-0 to Harris County in their second game despite eight strong innings from pitcher Lorelei Sullivan, who struck out two, walked two and scattered five hits.
Hebron goes 3-0
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hebron Christian went 3-0 over the weekend at the Score Tournament with victories over Ringgold (8-4), Woodland-Cartersville (5-2) and Chattooga (3-0).
Gwen Hill pitched well for the Lions, and also joined Sarah Duran and Morgan Smith as offensive standouts in the three wins.
